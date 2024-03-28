Polaris Recalls Snowmobiles Equipped with PATRIOT BOOST Engines Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The fuel line between the fuel rails can leak, posing a fire hazard.
About 7,000 (In addition, about 3,100 were sold in Canada) (Polaris MATRYX snowmobiles have been previously recalled in February 2022, August 2022, November 2022, May 2023, and August 2023)
Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety” column at the bottom of the page or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.
Recall Details
This recall involves Polaris Model Year 2022-2023 Snowmobiles equipped with PATRIOT BOOST engines, including the Pro RMK Slash, RMK Khaos Slash, INDY VR1, and Switchback Assault. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations. “POLARIS” is stamped on the front side panel of the vehicles. The VIN and model number are located on the right side of the vehicle’s frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles, and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the fuel line. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles, and is notifying all dealers and contacting registered owners directly.
The firm has received 17 reports of fuel leaks. No injuries have been reported.
