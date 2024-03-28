 Skip to main content

Polaris Recalls Snowmobiles Equipped with PATRIOT BOOST Engines Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 Patriot BOOST Pro RMK Slash Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 Patriot BOOST RMK KHAOS Slash Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Patriot BOOST Pro RMK Slash Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Patriot BOOST RMK KHAOS Slash Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Patriot BOOST INDY VR1 Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2023 Patriot BOOST Switchback Assault Snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Snowmobile VIN/Model Number Location
Name of Product:
Model Year 2022-2023 Snowmobiles equipped with PATRIOT BOOST Engines
Hazard:

The fuel line between the fuel rails can leak, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 28, 2024
Units:

About 7,000 (In addition, about 3,100 were sold in Canada) (Polaris MATRYX snowmobiles have been previously recalled in February 2022August 2022November 2022May 2023, and August 2023)

Consumer Contact

Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Product Safety News” located under the “Safety” column at the bottom of the page or https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls. Consumers can contact Polaris’ owner connections team at Owner.Connections@polaris.com or via an online forum accessible at https://www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road/owner-resources/help-center/email.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Polaris Model Year 2022-2023 Snowmobiles equipped with PATRIOT BOOST engines, including the Pro RMK Slash, RMK Khaos Slash, INDY VR1, and Switchback Assault. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations. “POLARIS” is stamped on the front side panel of the vehicles. The VIN and model number are located on the right side of the vehicle’s frame.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles, and contact Polaris or an authorized Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair to replace the fuel line. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles, and is notifying all dealers and contacting registered owners directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 17 reports of fuel leaks. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Polaris dealers nationwide from October 2021 through August 2023 for between $19,300 and $22,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
24-741

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Recall Complaint
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 Patriot BOOST Pro RMK Slash Snowmobile
