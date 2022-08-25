Polaris Industries Recalls Patriot Boost Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHAOS and Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST PRO RMK. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in the following color combinations: black, black/blue, neon/orange, and red/white. Polaris and the model name are printed on the chassis on both sides of the snowmobiles. The model year and VIN are stamped on the right side of the tunnel. Consumers can enter their VIN at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to see if their snowmobile is included in any recalls.