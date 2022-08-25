 Skip to main content

Polaris Industries Recalls Patriot Boost Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHAOS snowmobile
  • Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST PRO RMK snowmobile
  • Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) location in the right side of the tunnel
Name of Product:
Polaris Snowmobiles, Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHAOS and PATRIOT BOOST PRO RMK
Hazard:

The primary (drive) clutch bolt can break, causing the clutch assembly components to separate, creating a projectile risk and posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 25, 2022
Units:

About 2,300 (In addition, about 986 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com  and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHAOS and Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST PRO RMK. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in the following color combinations: black, black/blue, neon/orange, and red/white. Polaris and the model name are printed on the chassis on both sides of the snowmobiles. The model year and VIN are stamped on the right side of the tunnel.  Consumers can enter their VIN at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to see if their snowmobile is included in any recalls.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, consisting of an update to the drive clutch and a new drive clutch bolt.  Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the snowmobiles. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 24 reports of the primary (drive) clutch bolt breaking and damaging the clutch assembly.

Sold At:
Polaris dealers nationwide from January 2021 through July 2022 for between $19,300 and $19,600.
Manufacturer(s):
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-767
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar/stem
Trek Bicycle Corporation Recalls Road Bikes and Bicycle Handlebar/ Stems Due to Fall and Crash Hazards

The bicycle’s carbon handlebars can crack, posing fall and crash hazards. 

Recalled Polaris Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHAOS snowmobile
Polaris Industries Recalls Patriot Boost Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The primary (drive) clutch bolt can break, causing the clutch assembly components to separate, creating a projectile risk and posing an injury hazard to consumers.

Recalled Agit Global model years 2015 and 2016 Wave Storm Paddles sold with paddleboards
Paddles Sold with Stand-up Paddleboards Recalled Due to Risk of Puncture or Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Agit Global

The paddle can suddenly break mid-shaft into two pieces during use, exposing sharp edges and posing a risk of serious injury including puncture or laceration hazards.

Recalled Front Footpad for Onewheel GT self-balancing electric skateboard
Future Motion Recalls Footpads for Onewheel GT Electric Skateboards Due to Bystander Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The footpad can fail to disengage after the rider has dismounted while the board is in motion and the skateboard can unexpectedly continue to operate, posing an injury hazard to bystanders.

Recalled ceramic pulley on 02 Switchblade Kite
Adventure Sports Recalls Ceramic Pulleys for Cabrinha Switchblade and Drifter Kite Sailing Kites Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The ceramic pulleys used in the recalled Switchblade and Drifter kiteboarding kites can cause the bridle line connection to break, which reduces performance in steering and control of the kite, causing the kiteboarder to lose control of the kite, posing an injury hazard.

Recalled 2022 Tracker 600 All-Terrain Vehicle
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

A fuse in the ATV’s electrical system can fail during operation, which can result in sudden loss of engine power and headlights, posing a crash hazard.

