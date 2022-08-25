Polaris Industries Recalls Patriot Boost Snowmobiles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert)

The primary (drive) clutch bolt can break, causing the clutch assembly components to separate, creating a projectile risk and posing an injury hazard to consumers.
About 2,300 (In addition, about 986 were sold in Canada)
Polaris Industries at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to check if your vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST RMK KHAOS and Model Year 2022 PATRIOT BOOST PRO RMK. The recalled snowmobiles were sold in the following color combinations: black, black/blue, neon/orange, and red/white. Polaris and the model name are printed on the chassis on both sides of the snowmobiles. The model year and VIN are stamped on the right side of the tunnel. Consumers can enter their VIN at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ to see if their snowmobile is included in any recalls.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled snowmobiles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, consisting of an update to the drive clutch and a new drive clutch bolt. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the snowmobiles.
The firm has received 24 reports of the primary (drive) clutch bolt breaking and damaging the clutch assembly.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.