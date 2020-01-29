Recall List

Babies and Kids -Child Arts and Crafts --Crayons or Chalk -Nursery Equipment and Supplies --Attached Highchair --Baby Baths and Bathinettes --Baby Bathtub Seats and Rings --Baby Bottles and Cups --Baby Bouncer Seats --Baby Carriers --Baby Carriers (Bicycle-Mounted) --Baby Changing Tables --Baby Gates or Barriers --Baby Harnesses --Baby Mattresses and Pads --Baby Monitors --Baby Walkers and Jumpers --Bassinets and Cradles --Child Safety Latches and Locks --Crib Bumpers --Crib Mobiles and Gyms --Crib Tents --Cribs --High Chairs --Infant and Toddler Play Centers --Night-Lights --Pacifiers and Teething Rings --Play Yards --Portable Baby Swings --Portable Cribs --Potty Chairs or Training Seats --Sleep Positioners -Strollers and Car Seats --Car Seat --Stroller Accessories --Strollers Clothing and Accessories -Accessories --Belts and Suspenders --Eyeglasses --Fasteners --Keys or Key Rings or Key Chains --Purses and Handbags --Umbrellas --Wallets -Bathing Suits -Clothing -Drawstrings -Gloves and Mittens -Hats and Scarves -Jewelry and Watches --Jewelry --Watches -Luggage --Back Packs and Book Bags --Lunch Boxes or Pails -Nightwear -Outerwear -Shoes and other footwear --Boots --Sandals and Flip Flops --Shoes --Slippers --Socks Containers and Packaging -Glass --Glass Soft Drink Bottles --Other Glass Bottles or Jars -Metal --Aerosol Containers --Metal Containers -Other Containers and Packaging --Containers With Key Openers --Nonglass Bottles or Jars --Vacuum Containers -Paper and Cardboard -Plastic --Plastic Containers -Wood Electronics -Audio and Radio --Amateur Two-Way Radios --CD Players --Digital Audio Player --DVD Players --Other Sound Recording or Reproducing or Receiving Equipment --Radios --Record Players --Stereo or Hi-Fi Components or Accessories --Tape Recorders or Players -Batteries and Chargers --Batteries (Other than Button Batteries) --Battery Chargers -Business and Office Machines --Copiers --Fax Machines --Multi-Function Printer/Scanner/Fax/Copier Machines --Printers --Scanners --Shredders -Cables and Surge and Power Protection --Coaxial Cable --Extension Cords --Surge Suppressors or Power Strips -Cameras & Camcorders --Cameras --Digital Cameras --Video Cameras -Computers & Monitors & Projectors --Computers Equipment and Accessories --Desktop Computers --eReaders and Tablet Computers --Laptop Computers --Monitors and Displays --Projectors --Video and Electronic Games -Navigational Systems -Storage Media -Telephones or Cell Phones and Accessories --Cell Phones --Telephone Accessories -TV and Video --Antennas --Remote Control (Not Remotes For Toys) --Televisions --Video Players And Recorders (Not Cameras) Fuel and Lighters and Fireworks -Fireworks and Flares --Fireworks -Fuel Storage --Butane or LP Gas Meters --Fuel Storage Tanks --Gasoline Cans --Propane or LP or Butane Gas Tanks and Fittings -Fuels and Gas and Oils --Fuels For Chafing Dishes/Fondue Pots --Gel Fuels --Lamp Oils --Lighter Fluids --Propane -Lighters and Matches --Cigarette or Pipe Lighters --Matches --Micro-Torches --Multi-Purpose Lighters --Novelty Lighters --Other Lighters Furniture and Furnishings and Decorations -Bedroom and Bedding and Bath --Bed Rails --Beds and Bedframes --Bedspreads and Throws and Comforters --Blankets --Bunk Beds --Convertible Beds and Hideaway Beds and Sofa Beds --Electric Blankets or Sheets --Electric Heating Pads --Futons --Mattresses --Pillows --Portable Beds and Cots --Sheets or Pillowcases --Toddler Beds --Towels or Cloths --Waterbeds or Water Pillows -Candles --Candle Holders --Candles or Candlesticks -Furniture --Bar and Kitchen Stools --Bars And Bar Accessories --Beach Chairs or Folding Chairs --Benches --Chairs --Dressers, Desks, Chests and Buffets --Footlockers --Footstools and Ottomans and Hassocks --Inflatable Furniture --Other Furniture --Other Stools --Recliner Chair --Rocking Chair --Sofas or Couches or Davenports or Divans or Studio Couches --Tables --Television Tables or Stands -Home Decoration --Artificial Flowers or Plants --Ashtrays --Clocks --Doorstops --Draperies and Curtains and Shower Curtains --Drapery or Curtain Rods or Hooks or Rings --Knickknacks or Statues or Vases or Urns --Mirrors or Mirror Glass --Music Boxes or Chimes --Pictures or Picture Frames or Wall Decorations --Slipcovers --Table Linens --Wallpaper --Window Shades and Venetian Blinds and Indoor Shutters -Indoor Lighting --Chandeliers and Sconces --Floor and Table Lamps --Fluorescent Lights --Halogen Lights --Heat/Infrared Lamps --Light Bulbs --Lighting Equipment -Office Supplies --Desk Supplies --Paper Cutters --Pens And Pencils --Scissors --Tape -Other Furniture and Furnishings and Decorations --Fireplace Equipment --Flame Retardant Chemical --Scales (Not Baby Scales) -Seasonal Decoration --Artificial Christmas Trees --Christmas Tree Lights --Christmas Tree Stands or Supports -Storage and Organization --Cabinets or Racks or Room Dividers or Shelves --Laundry Baskets and Hampers --Magazine Racks or Book Ends --Tie Racks or Belt Racks or Other Clothes Hangers --Trash and Recycle Baskets Hobby -Arts and Crafts --Art or Ceramics Supplies And Equipment (Not Paintbrushes) -Musical Instruments and Equipment --Amplifiers --Guitars --Other Musical Instruments --Pianos --Xylophones -Pet Supplies --Aquariums or Accessories -Reading --Books or Magazines or Albums or Scrapbooks -Science --Telescopes or Binoculars or Microscopes or Magnifying Glasses Home Appliances, Maintenance and Structures -Building Materials and Home Structures --Handrails or Railings or Banisters --House Repair or Construction Materials --Pipes (Not Smoking Pipes) --Pull-Down or Folding Stairs -Doors and Windows --Automatic Garage Doors or Door Openers --Doors --Glass Doors or Doors With Glass Panels --Windows and Window Glass (Other Than Storm Windows) -Electrical Systems --Electric Outlets or Receptacles --Electric Wire or Wiring Systems --Electrical Cords --Panelboards or Circuit Breakers or GFCIs or Fuses --Portable Generators --Residential Alternative Energy Systems --Stand-by Generators -Flooring --Area Rugs or Carpets --Runners or Throw Rugs or Doormats --Tile Floors --Wall-To-Wall Carpets -Heating and Ventilation and Air Conditioning --Air Conditioners --Air Purifiers --Boilers --Ceiling Fans --Coal or Wood-Burning Stoves --Dehumidifiers --Electric Baseboard Heaters --Electric Fireplaces --Electric Furnaces --Electric Heaters --Fans --Filters --Firepots --Furnaces --Gas Furnaces --Gas or LP Heaters --Gas-Burning Fireplaces --Heat Pumps --Heaters or Heating Systems --Humidifiers --Kerosene or Oil Heaters --Oil Furnaces --Portable Electric Heaters --Portable Gas or Lp Heaters --Radiators (not Vehicle Radiators) --Thermostats --Vaporizers --Wood Burning Fireplaces -Home Cleaning Appliances and Equipment --Electric Brooms --Floor Buffers or Waxers --Manual Cleaning Equipment (Not Buckets And Pails) --Pressure Washers --Rug Shampooers --Vacuum Cleaners -Home Security --Burglar Alarms --Carbon Monoxide Detectors --Fire Escape Devices --Fire Extinguishers --Fire or Smoke Alarms --Fire Sprinklers --Padlocks or Chain Locks or Other Locks --Safes --Security Cameras -Household Chemicals and Paint and Cleaning Products --Acids --Adhesives --Ammonia --Antifreeze --Automotive Chemicals --Automotive Waxes or Polishes or Cleaners --Bleach --Chemicals --Detergents --Drain Cleaners --Dyes --Fabric Treatment Products --Floor Waxes --Furniture Polishes or Waxes --General Purpose Household Cleaners --Oven Cleaners --Paint or Varnish Removers or Paintbrush Cleaners --Paint Thinners or Varnish Thinners --Paints or Varnishes or Shellacs --Spot Removers or Cleaning Fluids --Swimming Pool Chemicals --Toilet Bowl Products --Windshield Wiper Fluids -Ladders --Extension or Straight Ladders --Other Ladders --Step Stools --Stepladders -Laundry and Fabric Care and Sewing --Clothes Dryers --Clothes Steamers --Clothing Irons --Combination Clothes Washer-Dryers --Fabrics --Gas Clothes Dryers --Ironing Boards or Covers --Sewing Machines --Washing Machines -Other Home Maintenance and Structures -Plumbing and Bath -Plumbing and Bath --Bathtub or Shower Enclosures --Bathtubs or Showers --Electric Water Heaters --Faucets or Spigots --Gas Water Heaters --Glass Bathtub or Shower Enclosures --Hot Tubs or Home Spas --Hot Water --Nonglass Bathtub or Shower Enclosures --Toilets --Water Heaters (not Gas or Electric) -Tools and Hardware --Air Compressors --Automotive Tools or Accessories --Band Saws --Bench or Table Saws --Cabinet or Door Hardware --Carts --Dollies or Handtrucks or Luggage Carriers --Drills --Electric Motors --Electric Soldering Equipment --Electrical Testing Equipment --Glue Guns --Hammers --Hand Saws --Knives With Replaceable Blades --Nail Guns or Stud Drivers --Nails or Screws or Carpet Tacks or Thumbtacks --Other Portable or Stationary Power Tools --Paintbrushes or Rollers --Portable Circular Power Saws --Portable Power Drills And Accessories --Power Drills or Accessories --Power Routers --Power Sanders --Power Saws --Power Workshop Grinders or Buffers or Polishers --Radial Arm Saws --Rope or String --Saws --Screwdrivers --Soldering Equipment --Sprayers --Stationary Power Drills And Accessories --Toolboxes or Tool Kits --Tools --Torches --Wallpaper Steamers --Welding Equipment --Workshop Furnishings --Workshop Grinders or Buffers or Polishers Kitchen -Appliances --Bread Making Machines --Coffee Grinders --Coffee Makers or Teapots --Counter-top Ovens and Broilers --Dishwashers --Drink Dispensers --Electric Blenders --Electric Deep Fryers --Electric Frying Pans And Skillets --Electric Griddles --Electric Immersion Water Heaters --Electric Kettles or Hot Pots --Electric Mixers --Electric or Battery-Powered Knives --Electric Waffle Irons --Food Preservers --Food Processors --Food Warmers --Ice Makers --Juicers --Knife Sharpeners --Microwave Ovens --Pasta Makers --Popcorn Poppers --Pressure Cookers or Canners --Ranges and Ovens --Refrigerators --Rotisseries --Slow Cookers --Stand Alone Freezers --Toaster Ovens --Toasters -Cookware and Tableware --Bowls --Drinking Glasses --Fondue Pots and Kits --Kitchen Mixing Bowls or Canisters --Metal Cookware (Nonelectric) --Nonmetal Cookware (Nonelectric) --Other Cookware --Plates and Dishes --Serving Trays --Tableware And Accessories -Gadgets and Utensils --Bottle Openers --Flatware (Not Knives) --Food Grinders --Forks --Kitchen Gadgets --Potholders or Oven Mitts or Hot Pads --Spoons --Thermometers (Excluding Medical Thermometers) --Toothpicks or Hors Doeuvres Picks -Kites or Kite String --Knives --Slicers And Choppers -Knives and Slicers Personal Care -Comfort and Relaxation --Heating or Cooling Comfort Packs (Nonelectric) --Massage Devices or Vibrators --Saunas -Drugs and Cosmetics --Aspirin or Aspirin Compounds --Cosmetics or Make-Up or Deodorants --Liquid Drugs --Oral Hygiene Products --Other Drugs or Medications --Tablet or Capsule Drugs -Grooming --Bath or Facial Brushes --Hair Clippers And Trimmers --Hair Curlers or Curling Iron or Clips and Hairpins --Hair Dryers --Hair Grooming Equipment or Accessories --Manicuring Devices --Razors or Shavers --Soaps (Not Laundry Soaps or Detergents) --Wigs and Hairpieces -Personal Protection --Personal Protection Devices --Respiratory Protection Devices Products at Public Facilities -Other Products at Public Facilities --Escalators --Hoists and Jacks and Lifts --Lockers --Other Public Use Items --School Equipment --Vending Machines Scissors Sports and Recreation -Billiards and Darts and Table Tennis --Billiards (Pool) --Lawn Darts -Cycling and Scooters and Skateboards and Skates --Bicycle Helmets --Bicycles and Bicycle Accessories --In-Line Skating --Powered Scooters or Skateboards --Roller Skating --Scooters --Skateboards --Skating -Field and Court Sports --Baseball --Basketball --Football --Hockey --Lacrosse --Soccer --Softball --Squash or Racquet Ball or Paddle Ball --Tennis -Gun Accessories --Gun Locks -Ice and Snow Sports --Ice Hockey --Ice Skating --Sleds --Snow Skiing --Snow Tubing --Snowboarding -Non-powder Guns --BB or Pellets --Gas or Air or Spring-Operated Guns --Skeet Shooting -Other Sports and Recreation Activities --Amusement Attractions and Rides --Archery --Bowling --Golf --Horseback Riding --Horseshoes --Martial Arts --Wrestling -Outdoors and Camping --Camping Equipment --Fishing --Hammocks --Mountain Climbing --Portable Food or Beverage Coolers --Sleeping Bags --Tents --Tree Stands (Hunting) -Playground Equipment --Merry-go-Round --Rings (Playground) --See-Saws (Teeter Totters) --Slides or Sliding Boards --Swings or Swing Sets --Treehouses or Playhouses -Pools and Water Sports --Diving or Diving Boards --Flotation Toys --Scuba Diving --Swimming --Swimming Pool Equipment --Swimming Pool Ladders --Swimming Pools --Water Slides --Water Slides --Water Tubing -Recreational Vehicles (Unlicensed) --All Terrain Vehicles (ATV) --Dune Buggies --Go-Carts --Golf Carts --Minibikes --Mopeds (Power-Assisted Cycles) --Recreational Off-Road Vehicles (ROV) --Snowmobiles --Two-Wheeled Powered Off-Road Vehicles --Utility Vehicles -Track and Field and Exercise --Excercise Equipment --Exercise --Trampolines --Weight Lifting TEST Toys -Baby Rattles -Balloons -Balls -Blocks or Stacking Toys or Pull Toys -Building Sets -Chemistry Sets or Science Kits -Clacker Balls -Costumes or Masks -Doll Houses And Other Play Scenes -Dolls or Plush Toys or And Action Figures -Flying Discs and Boomerangs -Games -High-Powered Magnets -Inflatable Toys -Marbles -Party Favors -Play Tents or Play Tunnels or Other Enclosures -Pogo Sticks -Pretend Electronics or Tools or Housewares and Appliances -Riding Toys --Other Riding Toys --Powered Riding Toys --Tricycles --Unpowered Nonwheeled Riding Toys --Unpowered Wheeled Riding Toys --Wagons -Rocketry Sets -Slingshots or Sling-Propelled Toys -Squeeze or Squeaker Toys -Stilts -Toy Bows or Arrows -Toy Boxes or Chests -Toy Caps or Cap Toys or Cap Guns -Toy Guns -Toy Guns With Projectiles -Toy Make-Up Kits or Cosmetics -Toy Musical Instruments -Toy Sports Equipment -Toy Vehicles (Not Riding Toys) -Toy Weapons -Water Toys Yard and Garden -Gardening and Landscaping --Brushcutters --Chain Saws --Garden Hoses or Nozzles or Sprinklers --Garden Sprayers --Garden Tractors --Greenhouse and Gardening Tools --Hatchets or Axes --Lawn Trimmers or Edgers (Not Brushcutters) --Log Splitters --Manual Hedge Trimmers --Manual Lawn Trimmers or Edgers --Manual Snow or Ice Removal Tools --Other Garden Tools --Plant Foods or Fertilizers For Potted Plants --Power Hedge Trimmers --Power Tillers or Cultivators --Rakes --Shovels --Snow Throwers or Blowers --Tractors --Wheelbarrows or Lawn Carts --Wood Shredders and Chippers -Grills and Accessories --Charcoal or Wood-Burning Grills --Electric Grills --Kerosene Grills or Stoves --Outdoor Gas Grills and Stoves --Outdoor Patio Heaters or Firepits -Lawn Mowers and Leaf Blowers and Lawn Vacuums --Electric Lawn Mowers --Gas-powered Lawn Mowers --Lawn Mowers --Lawn Vacuums --Leaf Blowers --Manual Push Mowers --Riding Lawn Mowers --Rotary Power Lawn Mowers -Other Yard and Garden --Cisterns or Cesspools or Septic Tanks --Insect Traps --Internal Combustion Engines (Nonvehicular) --Other Yard or Home Improvement Equipment --Pumps -Outdoor Lighting --Flashlights or Battery-Powered Lanterns --Outdoor Electric Lighting Equipment -Outdoor Structures --Fences or Fence Posts --Gutters or Drainpipes or Downspouts or Run-Off Pipes --Outdoor Awnings or Shutters --Porches or Balconies or Open-Side Floors or Floor Openings