Recall List

Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.
Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Summer Infant for a cash refund or voucher.
About 46,300
Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.
Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Graco for a cash refund or a voucher.
About 111,000 units have been sold in the United States and about 1,800 in Mexico.
Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.
Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Delta for a cash refund or voucher.
About 5,900
Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.
Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Evenflo for a cash refund or voucher.
About 3,100
The power bank’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.
Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and dispose of the recalled power banks by following local laws for disposal of lithium-ion batteries.
About 5,000 (about 445 were sold in Canada)
The pressure washer nozzle can disconnect from the spray wand when under pressure during use, posing an injury hazard.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact STIHL Inc. or an authorized STIHL servicing dealer to receive a free replacement spray wand.
About 16,400
The foot support on the stool was improperly welded and can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.
Consumers should immediately stop using the stools and contact VARIDESK for a full refund.
About 4,700 (In addition, about 300 units were sold in Canada)
Both of the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.
About 2,000