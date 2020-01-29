Recall List

  1. Home
January 29, 2020
Summer Infant Recalls SwaddleMe By Your Bed Inclined Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Summer Infant for a cash refund or voucher.

Units:

About 46,300

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.summerinfant.com
Phone: (800) 426-8627
January 29, 2020
Graco Recalls Little Lounger Rocking Seats to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Graco for a cash refund or a voucher.

Units:

About 111,000 units have been sold in the United States and about 1,800 in Mexico.

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.gracobaby.com
Phone: (800) 345-4109
January 29, 2020
Delta Enterprise Corp. Recalls Incline Sleeper with Adjustable Feeding Position for Newborns to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
 Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper and contact Delta for a cash refund or voucher.

Units:

About 5,900

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.deltachildren.com
Phone: (800) 377-3777
January 29, 2020
Evenflo Recalls Pillo Portable Napper Inclined Sleepers to Prevent Risk of Suffocation
Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Evenflo for a cash refund or voucher.

Units:

About 3,100

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.evenflo.com
Phone: (800) 233-5921
January 23, 2020
PCNA Recalls Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards
The power bank’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the recalled power banks and dispose of the recalled power banks by following local laws for disposal of lithium-ion batteries.

Units:

About 5,000 (about 445 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.pcna.com
Phone: (800) 860-1555
January 23, 2020
STIHL Recalls Pressure Washers Due to Injury Hazard
The pressure washer nozzle can disconnect from the spray wand when under pressure during use, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact STIHL Inc. or an authorized STIHL servicing dealer to receive a free replacement spray wand.  

Units:

About 16,400

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.stihlusa.com
Phone: (844) 978-1291
January 23, 2020
Varidesk Recalls Stand2Learn Stools Due to Fall Hazard
The foot support on the stool was improperly welded and can break, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the stools and contact VARIDESK for a full refund.

Units:

About 4,700 (In addition, about 300 units were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact:
Website: https://www.varidesk.com/standing-desk-support
Phone: (855) 624-4977
January 16, 2020
Baby Trend Recalls Tango Mini Strollers Due to Fall Hazard
Both of the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.

Units:

About 2,000

Consumer Contact:
Website: http://www.babytrend.com
Phone: (800) 328-7363
