AmesburyTruth Recalls Ashland Casement Window Hinge Tracks Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The metal sliding arm can disengage from the hinge track causing the window sash to fall, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.
About 200,000
AmesburyTruth toll-free at 844-329-9697 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at HingeTrackRecall@AmesburyTruth.com, or online at www.amesburytruth.com/recall or www.amesburytruth.com and click on “Recalls” located on the tool bar at the top of the home webpage for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Ashland 10-inch and 14-inch two-bar right-hand and left-hand casement window hinge tracks installed in windows to allow the windows to be cranked opened and closed. The casement window hinge tracks include part numbers 2003558, 2003559, 2004271 and 2004272. These products can be identified by locating “R10,” “L10,” “R14” or “L14” located on the face of the casement window hinge track. These hinge tracks were manufactured and sold to residential and commercial window manufacturers in boxes dated April 2024 through December 2024.
Consumers should leave windows in the closed and locked positions and immediately contact AmesburyTruth to coordinate a free window inspection by a professional, who will install free replacement hinge tracks for those with a manufacturing defect.
The firm has received two reported incidents involving a window sliding arm becoming disengaged from the hinge tracks. No injuries have been reported.
