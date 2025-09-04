 Skip to main content

Makita U.S.A., Inc. Recalls Cordless Grease Guns and Grease Gun Hoses Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Cordless Grease Gun and location of Serial No.
  • Recalled Grease Gun Hose (Models 191A79-9, 191A80-4, 191W58-9 and 191W59-7) with spring end shown
  • Replacement Hose (Model 1916V6-0)
Name of Product:
Makita Professional Cordless Grease Guns and Makita Grease Gun Hoses
Hazard:

The flexible grease gun hose can develop a hole allowing grease to be ejected while using the grease gun, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 04, 2025
Units:

About 62,927

Consumer Contact

Makita U.S.A., Inc. toll-free at 800-462-5482 from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or by email at greasegunrecall@makitausa.com.

Consumers may also visit the company’s website at www.makitatools.com/recall or go to  www.makitatools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice/Recall” located at the top right of the page under “Support” for recall details and additional information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Makita Professional Cordless Grease Guns with model numbers XPG01S1, XPG01SR1 and XPG01Z, and Makita Grease Gun Hoses with model numbers 191A79-9, 191A80-4, 191W59-7 and 191W58-9. All affected models have spring ends. The model number is located on the manufacturer label on the right side of the grease guns. The following ranges of serial numbers are included in this recall. The serial number is located on the battery mounting port on the grease guns.

Product Model No.Serial No. (From)Serial No. (To)

Grease Gun

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

XPG01Z16242163
30305088
2045922582
5123723713
5831659555
6001269623
7276673595
8092686281
8661289078
9144994928
94999106439
112804115923
Grease GunXPG01SR121642813
2258323113
5061851236
6998471983
8628286461
8675287751
106440108946
109507109919
Grease GunXPG01S1137895143614
163962164761
172741175458
Hose191A79-9  
Hose191A80-4
Hose191W58-9
Hose191W59-7
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Makita Cordless Grease Guns and Makita Grease Gun Hoses and contact Makita for a free replacement hose.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of incidents worldwide of the grease gun hose failing, including five laceration injuries. All five incidents were reported outside the United States.

Sold At:
Hardware and home improvement stores nationwide and on various websites from June 2020 through January 2025 for between $60 and $390.
Importer(s):

Makita U.S.A. Inc., of La Mirada, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-455

