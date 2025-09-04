Makita U.S.A., Inc. Recalls Cordless Grease Guns and Grease Gun Hoses Due to Laceration Hazard

The flexible grease gun hose can develop a hole allowing grease to be ejected while using the grease gun, posing a laceration hazard.
Makita U.S.A., Inc. toll-free at 800-462-5482 from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or by email at greasegunrecall@makitausa.com.
Consumers may also visit the company’s website at www.makitatools.com/recall or go to www.makitatools.com and click on “Important Safety Notice/Recall” located at the top right of the page under “Support” for recall details and additional information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Makita Professional Cordless Grease Guns with model numbers XPG01S1, XPG01SR1 and XPG01Z, and Makita Grease Gun Hoses with model numbers 191A79-9, 191A80-4, 191W59-7 and 191W58-9. All affected models have spring ends. The model number is located on the manufacturer label on the right side of the grease guns. The following ranges of serial numbers are included in this recall. The serial number is located on the battery mounting port on the grease guns.
|Product
|Model No.
|Serial No. (From)
|Serial No. (To)
Grease Gun
|XPG01Z
|1624
|2163
|3030
|5088
|20459
|22582
|51237
|23713
|58316
|59555
|60012
|69623
|72766
|73595
|80926
|86281
|86612
|89078
|91449
|94928
|94999
|106439
|112804
|115923
|Grease Gun
|XPG01SR1
|2164
|2813
|22583
|23113
|50618
|51236
|69984
|71983
|86282
|86461
|86752
|87751
|106440
|108946
|109507
|109919
|Grease Gun
|XPG01S1
|137895
|143614
|163962
|164761
|172741
|175458
|Hose
|191A79-9
|Hose
|191A80-4
|Hose
|191W58-9
|Hose
|191W59-7
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Makita Cordless Grease Guns and Makita Grease Gun Hoses and contact Makita for a free replacement hose.
The firm has received five reports of incidents worldwide of the grease gun hose failing, including five laceration injuries. All five incidents were reported outside the United States.
Makita U.S.A. Inc., of La Mirada, California
