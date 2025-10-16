 Skip to main content

VESTA.DS Recalls VST Brand Tankless Water Heaters Due to Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury and Death

  • Recalled VR Plus and VT Series Vesta Water Heaters
  • Recalled VR Series Vesta Water Heater
  • Model Number on the Label of the Recalled Water Heaters
Name of Product:
VST gas-fired tankless water heaters
Hazard:

The exhaust duct can crack, allowing gases to escape inside of the home, posing a carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazard that can result in death or serious injury. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 16, 2025
Units:

About 36,700 (In addition, about 3,500 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

VESTA.DS toll-free at 888-505-5525 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email condensingwaterheater@realtimeresults.net or online at www.recallrtr.com/condensingwaterheater or at https://www.vestahws.com and click on “Recall” under the “Documents/Support” tab at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves VST-brand residential wall-mounted gas boilers, Series VT, VR, and VR Plus, with model numbers VRS-150, VRS-199, VRP-150, VRP-199, VRS Plus-150, VRS Plus-199, VRP Plus-150, VRP Plus-199, VTS-150, VTS-199, VTP-150, and VTP-199. The white label on the side of the boiler has the model number bolded, near the top of the label. The boilers are metal, rectangular units and have either VST printed in white on the control panel near the bottom, or VESTA.DS.Inc. printed in gray near the top of the panel.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water heater and contact VESTA.DS to have a certified technician install the free repair. Consumers who must continue using the water heater while awaiting repair should have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 33 reports of cracked exhaust ducts allowing exhaust fumes to leak out. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Plumbing supply stores nationwide from May 2017 through July 2025 for between $480 and $1,340.
Importer(s):

VESTA.DS, Inc., of Ontario, California

Manufactured In:
Korea
Recall number:
26-026

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

