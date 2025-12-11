 Skip to main content

Sanven Technology Recalls VEVOR Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard

  • Recalled VEVOR Garment Steamer – side view
  • Recalled VEVOR Garment Steamer – front view
  • Recalled VEVOR Garment Steamer – handle view
  • Label on underside of recalled VEVOR Garment Steamer
  • Glove sold with recalled VEVOR Garment Steamer
Name of Product:
VEVOR Garment Steamers
Hazard:

The steamers can leak or spit hot water, posing a risk of serious burn injury to users and bystanders. The water tank cap can also leak or detach during use, exposing users to hot water.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 11, 2025
Units:

About 2,840

Consumer Contact

Sanven Technology toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recalling@vevor.com, or online at vevor.com/pages/vevor-steamer-recall or at www.vevor.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves VEVOR Garment Steamers used to remove wrinkles from clothing and textiles. The recalled steamer has an oval-shaped opening for the steam vents and the steamer body is white with “VEVOR” and “TOUGH TOOLS, HALF PRICE” printed in orange lettering on the side of the product beneath the water reservoir window. There is a red toggle power switch on the handle. “VEVOR,” “Garment Steamer,” “FCL-H09,” and “Manufacturer: Guangdong ESINO Technology Group Co., Ltd” are printed on a label on the bottom of the product. The recalled steamer was sold with a silver-colored glove.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steamers and contact Sanven Technology for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to provide their contact information and send a photo of the steamer with its unplugged cut power cord to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The Firm has received six reports of hot water spitting, pouring out, leaking or dripping from the steamers, and 12 reports of issues with the water tank cap detaching, leaking, not staying closed, fitting loosely, or melting. The reported cap issues resulted in two burn injuries, including one consumer who received a permanent scar and a second-degree burn from the hot water after the steamer’s cap suddenly detached and one consumer who received a minor burn on their hand and fingers from leaked water. Additionally, there is one report of a minor steam burn through the provided glove.

Sold Online At:
Vevor.com, Amazon.com and HomeDepot.com from December 2023 to September 2025 for between about $10 and $33.
Distributor(s):
Sanven Technology Ltd., dba VEVOR, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-142

Related Recalls

Recalled Grizzly Industrial 15” 3HP Heavy-Duty Planer
Grizzly Industrial Recalls Heavy-Duty Planers Due to Impact and Laceration Hazards

The chip breaker can contact the cutterhead blades during use, which can cause debris to be ejected from the planer, posing impact and laceration hazards to the user and bystanders.

Recalled KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rail Model BC-CBJ-X
KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by KingPavonini

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled Milwaukee M18 FUEL Top Handle Chainsaw
Milwaukee Tool Recalls M18 FUEL 14" and 12" Top Handle Chainsaws Due to Laceration Hazard

The recalled chainsaw’s chain brake may not activate, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled VR Plus and VT Series Vesta Water Heaters
VESTA.DS Recalls VST Brand Tankless Water Heaters Due to Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning Hazard and Risk of Serious Injury and Death

The exhaust duct can crack, allowing gases to escape inside of the home, posing a carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning hazard that can result in death or serious injury.

Recalled Cordless Grease Gun and location of Serial No.
Makita U.S.A., Inc. Recalls Cordless Grease Guns and Grease Gun Hoses Due to Laceration Hazard

The flexible grease gun hose can develop a hole allowing grease to be ejected while using the grease gun, posing a laceration hazard.

Sample Roof-Mounted Attic Fan with Recalled Electric Motor
Electric Motors for Gable and Roof Mounted Attic Fans Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Distributed by Air Vent

The recalled electric motor's safety cutoff may pose a risk of short circuit and fire hazard while in use.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product