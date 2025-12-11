Sanven Technology Recalls VEVOR Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard

The steamers can leak or spit hot water, posing a risk of serious burn injury to users and bystanders. The water tank cap can also leak or detach during use, exposing users to hot water.
About 2,840
Sanven Technology toll-free at 855-599-6320 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recalling@vevor.com, or online at vevor.com/pages/vevor-steamer-recall or at www.vevor.com and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves VEVOR Garment Steamers used to remove wrinkles from clothing and textiles. The recalled steamer has an oval-shaped opening for the steam vents and the steamer body is white with “VEVOR” and “TOUGH TOOLS, HALF PRICE” printed in orange lettering on the side of the product beneath the water reservoir window. There is a red toggle power switch on the handle. “VEVOR,” “Garment Steamer,” “FCL-H09,” and “Manufacturer: Guangdong ESINO Technology Group Co., Ltd” are printed on a label on the bottom of the product. The recalled steamer was sold with a silver-colored glove.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steamers and contact Sanven Technology for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to provide their contact information and send a photo of the steamer with its unplugged cut power cord to receive a full refund.
The Firm has received six reports of hot water spitting, pouring out, leaking or dripping from the steamers, and 12 reports of issues with the water tank cap detaching, leaking, not staying closed, fitting loosely, or melting. The reported cap issues resulted in two burn injuries, including one consumer who received a permanent scar and a second-degree burn from the hot water after the steamer’s cap suddenly detached and one consumer who received a minor burn on their hand and fingers from leaked water. Additionally, there is one report of a minor steam burn through the provided glove.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.