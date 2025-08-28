Electric Motors for Gable and Roof Mounted Attic Fans Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Distributed by Air Vent

The recalled electric motor's safety cutoff may pose a risk of short circuit and fire hazard while in use.
About 2.9 million
Air Vent toll-free at 877-247-4878 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at https://powermaxmotorrecall.expertinquiry.com or at https://gibraltarbuildingproducts.com/ventilation-category/ and click on “Important Safety Information” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves electric motors used in gable- and roof-mounted attic fans sold only from August 2003 through December 2013 with model numbers: DOW-136-0-34-XIN, DOW-136-0-26-XIN, DOW-136-0-40-XIN, DOW-136-0-40-XIN-3/4”, and D-RE-PSC-127/20-4P1SP. The recalled attic fan motors can be identified by the distinctive vent pattern on the motor end bells. Only attic fan motors with the distinctive vent pattern on the motor end bells are subject to the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric motors and contact Air Vent for a refund. Consumers will be asked to fill out the online registration and verification form with photos of the recalled attic fan motor. Upon confirmation that the consumer has a recalled attic fan motor, the consumer will receive a refund.
The firm has received 159 reports of incidents related to the recalled attic fan motors involving burning or fire. No injuries have been reported.
