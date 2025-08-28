 Skip to main content

Electric Motors for Gable and Roof Mounted Attic Fans Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Distributed by Air Vent

  • Sample Roof-Mounted Attic Fan with Recalled Electric Motor
  • Sample Gable-Mounted Attic Fan with Recalled Electric Motor
  • Recalled Electric Motor Vent Patterns and Unaffected Motor Vent Patterns (Recalled electric motor vents (depicted on the left) align on the outer ring of the motor end bell, as highlighted in yellow. Recalled electric motor vents use an alternating pattern of two long vents then two short vents. Unaffected motor vents (depicted on the right) align on the inner ring of the motor end bell, as highlighted in yellow. Unaffected motor vents use an alternating vent pattern of one long, then one short vent).
Name of Product:
Electric motors for gable- and roof-mounted attic fans
Hazard:

The recalled electric motor's safety cutoff may pose a risk of short circuit and fire hazard while in use.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
August 28, 2025
Units:

About 2.9 million

Consumer Contact

Air Vent toll-free at 877-247-4878 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at https://powermaxmotorrecall.expertinquiry.com or at https://gibraltarbuildingproducts.com/ventilation-category/ and click on “Important Safety Information” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves electric motors used in gable- and roof-mounted attic fans sold only from August 2003 through December 2013 with model numbers: DOW-136-0-34-XIN, DOW-136-0-26-XIN, DOW-136-0-40-XIN, DOW-136-0-40-XIN-3/4”, and D-RE-PSC-127/20-4P1SP.  The recalled attic fan motors can be identified by the distinctive vent pattern on the motor end bells. Only attic fan motors with the distinctive vent pattern on the motor end bells are subject to the recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric motors and contact Air Vent for a refund. Consumers will be asked to fill out the online registration and verification form with photos of the recalled attic fan motor. Upon confirmation that the consumer has a recalled attic fan motor, the consumer will receive a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 159 reports of incidents related to the recalled attic fan motors involving burning or fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Various stores and wholesalers nationwide, including ABC Supply, Lowe’s, and Beacon, in-store and online from August 2003 through December 2013 for about $74 and $92.
Distributor(s):
Air Vent Inc., of Dallas, Texas
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-451
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

Electric Motors for Gable and Roof Mounted Attic Fans Recalled Due to Fire Hazard; Distributed by Air Vent

