Airova Recalls Aroeve Air Purifiers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled Aroeve MK04 Air Purifier in white
  • Recalled Aroeve MK04 Air Purifier in black
  • Product label with model, date code, and serial number
Name of Product:
Aroeve brand air purifiers
Hazard:

The air purifiers can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 09, 2026
Units:

About 191,390

Consumer Contact

Email at Aroeve-airpure-recall@outlook.com, or online at https://aroeve.com/pages/product-recall-information or https://aroeve.com/ and click “Product Recalls” at the top of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Aroeve brand air purifiers, model MK04. The recalled air purifiers come in black or white. The model, date code, and serial number information are printed on the product label located on the bottom of the air purifiers. The air purifiers subject to this recall were manufactured prior to July 2025 and have a serial number starting with “BN”.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Aroeve air purifiers immediately and contact Airova for a free replacement air purifier.

Incidents/Injuries:

Airova received 37 reports of the air purifiers overheating including one report of fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, Shopify.com, TEMU.com, and TikTok.com from September 2024 through June 2025 for between $80 and $134.
Importer(s):

Airova, Inc. of Newark, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-244

