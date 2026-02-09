Airova Recalls Aroeve Air Purifiers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The air purifiers can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 191,390
Email at Aroeve-airpure-recall@outlook.com, or online at https://aroeve.com/pages/product-recall-information or https://aroeve.com/ and click “Product Recalls” at the top of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Aroeve brand air purifiers, model MK04. The recalled air purifiers come in black or white. The model, date code, and serial number information are printed on the product label located on the bottom of the air purifiers. The air purifiers subject to this recall were manufactured prior to July 2025 and have a serial number starting with “BN”.
Consumers should stop using the recalled Aroeve air purifiers immediately and contact Airova for a free replacement air purifier.
Airova received 37 reports of the air purifiers overheating including one report of fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Airova, Inc. of Newark, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.