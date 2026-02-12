 Skip to main content

LShome Photoelectric Smoke Detector Fire Alarms Recalled Due Failure to Warn During Fire Posing Serious Injury or Death Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by TIANJINSHIHAOWEIXINSHENGJIDIANANZHUANGGONGCHENG

  • Recalled LSHOME 3-Pack Smoke Detector Fire Alarm packaging
  • Recalled LSHOME 3-Pack Smoke Detector Fire Alarms
Name of Product:
3-Pack Smoke Detector Fire Alarms
Hazard:

If the sensing threshold of security warnings is set too high, the alarm might not sound in a timely manner, posing a fire hazard. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 12, 2026
Units:

About 11,000

Consumer Contact

Email at lmm15957491237@163.com

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 3-Pack Smoke Detector Fire Alarms. The alarms are 9V battery operated and have a light sound warning and test button. The alarms are white and circular in shape. Model number “XG-7D04-KZ9Z" and SKU number “CX-50YP-A5VN" are printed on the bottom side of the alarm. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the smoke detector fire alarms and contact lmm15957491237@163.com for instructions on how to receive a full refund through Amazon.com. Smoke alarms can be discarded in the household trash. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from February 2024 through December 2025 for about $30.
Retailer:

TIANJINSHIHAOWEIXINSHENGJIDIANANZHUANGGONGCHENG, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-260
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled Aroeve MK04 Air Purifier in white
Airova Recalls Aroeve Air Purifiers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The air purifiers can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled Busy Book – Front Cover
Cobelae Busy Books Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violates Small Parts Ban; Sold on Amazon by Flyindream

The toy books violate the small parts ban because the beads can loosen and detach from the product, posing a deadly choking hazard.  

Recalled PurSteam Elite Travel Steamer – Model PS-510
Aterian Recalls PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers and Mighty Lil Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury

The steamers can expel hot water from the steam nozzle during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers.

NorthStar Gas Wet Steam and Hot Water Pressure Washer (Item #157310)
Northern Tool + Equipment Recalls Hot Water Pressure Washers Due to Fire Hazard

The fan wheel on the recalled pressure washers can fail, causing abnormal burner operation that can produce smoke and/or bursts of flames during use, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Orange Twist Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Remover
Thrasio Recalls Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

The recalled products can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by bacteria.

Recalled VEVOR Garment Steamer – side view
Sanven Technology Recalls VEVOR Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard

The steamers can leak or spit hot water, posing a risk of serious burn injury to users and bystanders. The water tank cap can also leak or detach during use, exposing users to hot water.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product