LShome Photoelectric Smoke Detector Fire Alarms Recalled Due Failure to Warn During Fire Posing Serious Injury or Death Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by TIANJINSHIHAOWEIXINSHENGJIDIANANZHUANGGONGCHENG

If the sensing threshold of security warnings is set too high, the alarm might not sound in a timely manner, posing a fire hazard.
About 11,000
Email at lmm15957491237@163.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves 3-Pack Smoke Detector Fire Alarms. The alarms are 9V battery operated and have a light sound warning and test button. The alarms are white and circular in shape. Model number “XG-7D04-KZ9Z" and SKU number “CX-50YP-A5VN" are printed on the bottom side of the alarm.
Consumers should immediately stop using the smoke detector fire alarms and contact lmm15957491237@163.com for instructions on how to receive a full refund through Amazon.com. Smoke alarms can be discarded in the household trash.
None reported.
TIANJINSHIHAOWEIXINSHENGJIDIANANZHUANGGONGCHENG, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.