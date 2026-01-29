Northern Tool + Equipment Recalls Hot Water Pressure Washers Due to Fire Hazard

The fan wheel on the recalled pressure washers can fail, causing abnormal burner operation that can produce smoke and/or bursts of flames during use, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,416
Northern Tool + Equipment toll-free at 888-518-0342 from 8a.m. to 5p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at inquiry@northerntool.com, or online at www.northerntool.com/recall-details-pw or www.northerntool.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves three models of NorthStar pressure washers: NorthStar Gas Wet Steam and Hot Water Pressure Washers with item number 157310, NorthStar Gas Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washers with item number 157594, and NorthStar Trailer-Mounted Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washers with item number 157595. The item number and the serial number are printed on a label located on the engine. Only pressure washers with a MONTHYEAR code in the product serial number between 0125 (January 2025) and 0825 (August 2025), and a WEEKYEAR burner date code between 0125 and 2625 (weeks 01 to 26 of 2025) are included in this recall. The burner date code is printed on a separate label. The location varies per product.
|Product Name
|Item Number
|Item Number and Serial Number location
|Burner Date Code location
|NorthStar Gas Wet Steam and Hot Water Pressure Washer
|157310
|Label on engine
|Label under battery box
|NorthStar Gas Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washer
|157594
|Label on engine
|Label under ball valve assembly
|NorthStar Trailer-Mounted Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washer
|157595
|Label on engine
|Label under NorthStar logo
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact Northern Tool + Equipment to request a free repair by an authorized technician at a Northern Tool + Equipment service center or a Northern Tool + Equipment authorized third-party servicer. Consumers should visit https://www.northerntool.com/recall-details-pw to schedule the repair.
None reported
