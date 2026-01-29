 Skip to main content

Northern Tool + Equipment Recalls Hot Water Pressure Washers Due to Fire Hazard

  • NorthStar Gas Wet Steam and Hot Water Pressure Washer (Item #157310)
  • NorthStar Gas Wet Steam and Hot Water Pressure Washer (Item #157310) - Serial number location on engine and burner date code location under battery box
  • NorthStar Gas Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washer Skid (Item # 157594)
  • NorthStar Gas Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washer Skid (Item # 157594) - Serial number location on engine and burner date code location under ball valve assembly
  • NorthStar Trailer-Mounted Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washer (Item #157595)
  • NorthStar Trailer-Mounted Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washer (Item #157595) - Serial number location on engine and burner date code location under NorthStar logo
Name of Product:
NorthStar Hot Water Pressure Washers
Hazard:

The fan wheel on the recalled pressure washers can fail, causing abnormal burner operation that can produce smoke and/or bursts of flames during use, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 29, 2026
Units:

About 1,416

Consumer Contact

Northern Tool + Equipment toll-free at 888-518-0342 from 8a.m. to 5p.m. CT Monday through Friday, by email at inquiry@northerntool.com, or online at www.northerntool.com/recall-details-pw or www.northerntool.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves three models of NorthStar pressure washers: NorthStar Gas Wet Steam and Hot Water Pressure Washers with item number 157310, NorthStar Gas Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washers with item number 157594, and NorthStar Trailer-Mounted Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washers with item number 157595. The item number and the serial number are printed on a label located on the engine. Only pressure washers with a MONTHYEAR code in the product serial number between 0125 (January 2025) and 0825 (August 2025), and a WEEKYEAR burner date code between 0125 and 2625 (weeks 01 to 26 of 2025) are included in this recall. The burner date code is printed on a separate label. The location varies per product.

Product NameItem Number Item Number and Serial Number location Burner Date Code location
NorthStar Gas Wet Steam and Hot Water Pressure Washer 157310Label on engineLabel under battery box
NorthStar Gas Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washer 157594Label on engineLabel under ball valve assembly
NorthStar Trailer-Mounted Hot Water Commercial Pressure Washer157595Label on engineLabel under NorthStar logo
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pressure washers and contact Northern Tool + Equipment to request a free repair by an authorized technician at a Northern Tool + Equipment service center or a Northern Tool + Equipment authorized third-party servicer. Consumers should visit https://www.northerntool.com/recall-details-pw to schedule the repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Northern Tool + Equipment stores nationwide and online at NorthernTool.com, Amazon.com, Ebay.com, and GNEDI.com from January 2025 through August 2025 for between $5,000 and $10,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Northern Tool + Equipment Manufacturing, of Faribault, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-224
