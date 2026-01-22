Thrasio Recalls Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

The recalled products can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by bacteria.
About 1,500,000 (In addition, about 43,700 were sold in Canada)
Angry Orange toll-free at 877-873-5402 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at productrecall@angryorange.com, or online at https://angryorange.com/productrecall or at https://angryorange.com/ and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers in Fresh Clean Scent and Orange Twist Scent sold in 24-oz, 32-oz and 1-gallon sizes. The bottles are orange and white and have “Angry Orange” and “Stain & Odor Remover” written on the front. Some units were sold as a bundle with a UV light that attaches to the spray bottle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Remover products and contact Thrasio for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should take a picture of the product with “recalled” and their initials written on it in marker and email the photo to productrecall@angryorange.com. Consumers should then dispose of the product in its container with household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal. Do not attempt to recycle the product bottle.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.