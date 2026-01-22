 Skip to main content

Thrasio Recalls Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers Due to Risk of Exposure to Bacteria

  • Recalled Orange Twist Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Remover
  • Recalled Fresh Clean Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Remover
  • Recalled Orange Twist Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Remover Gallon
  • Recalled Orange Twist Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Remover & UV Light Bundle
Name of Product:
Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers
Hazard:

The recalled products can contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water. People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by bacteria.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
January 22, 2026
Units:

About 1,500,000 (In addition, about 43,700 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Angry Orange toll-free at 877-873-5402 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, via email at productrecall@angryorange.com, or online at https://angryorange.com/productrecall or at https://angryorange.com/ and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Removers in Fresh Clean Scent and Orange Twist Scent sold in 24-oz, 32-oz and 1-gallon sizes. The bottles are orange and white and have “Angry Orange” and “Stain & Odor Remover” written on the front. Some units were sold as a bundle with a UV light that attaches to the spray bottle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Angry Orange Enzyme Stain Remover products and contact Thrasio for a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers should take a picture of the product with “recalled” and their initials written on it in marker and email the photo to productrecall@angryorange.com. Consumers should then dispose of the product in its container with household trash. Do not empty the product prior to disposal. Do not attempt to recycle the product bottle.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Walmart, Target, The Home Depot, Meijer, Staples, TJ Maxx and other major retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Target.com, AngryOrange.com and Chewy.com from March 2019 through December 2025 for between $4 and $60.
Distributor(s):
Thrasio, LLC, of Boston, Massachusetts
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-201
Fast Track Recall

