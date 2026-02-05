Aterian Recalls PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers and Mighty Lil Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury

The steamers can expel hot water from the steam nozzle during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers.
About 75,400 PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers and about 119,000 PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamers
Aterian toll free at 833-910-6095 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@pursteam.com, or online at recall.pursteam.com or at https://pursteam.com/ and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers and PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamers purchased after December 2020 or with one of the following date codes: 2310, 2308, 2305, 2304, 2303, 2212, 2211, 2210, 2203, 2112, 2111, 2110, 0221, 1019, and 4619. The PurSteam Elite Travel Steamer is white with a triangular-shaped opening for the steam vents. The “PurSteam” logo is printed below a wave-shaped water reservoir window, and “Model: PS-510” is printed on a label on the bottom of the product. The PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamer is white with an oblong-shaped opening for the steam vents. The “PurSteam” logo is printed below the water reservoir window, and “Model: PS 550” is printed on a label on the bottom of the product. On both steamer models, the manufacture date (date code) is located on a label on the bottom of the product in YYMM format.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steamers and visit recall.pursteam.com to submit a Recall Request. As part of the request process, consumers will be required to provide their contact information and then cut the steamer’s cord and upload a photo of the steamer with its cut cord, in order to receive a full refund. Consumers should keep their steamer until receiving their refund, as some consumers may be asked to return their steamer to Aterian with a prepaid shipping mailer.
Between December 2020 and 2024, there were 80 reports of hot water being expelled from the PurSteam Elite Travel Steamer model PS-510, including 14 reports of burn injuries. Between December 2020 and 2024, there were 392 reports of hot water being expelled from the PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamer model PS-550, including 40 reports of burn injuries, two of which were reported as second-degree burns. There are additional reports of hot water being expelled from both steamer models, including reports of burn injuries, from before Aterian’s acquisition of PurSteam in December 2020.
Aterian, Inc., of Summit, New Jersey
