Aterian Recalls PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers and Mighty Lil Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury

This recall involves PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers and PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamers purchased after December 2020 or with one of the following date codes: 2310, 2308, 2305, 2304, 2303, 2212, 2211, 2210, 2203, 2112, 2111, 2110, 0221, 1019, and 4619. The PurSteam Elite Travel Steamer is white with a triangular-shaped opening for the steam vents. The “PurSteam” logo is printed below a wave-shaped water reservoir window, and “Model: PS-510” is printed on a label on the bottom of the product. The PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamer is white with an oblong-shaped opening for the steam vents. The “PurSteam” logo is printed below the water reservoir window, and “Model: PS 550” is printed on a label on the bottom of the product. On both steamer models, the manufacture date (date code) is located on a label on the bottom of the product in YYMM format.