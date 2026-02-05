 Skip to main content

Aterian Recalls PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers and Mighty Lil Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury

  • Recalled PurSteam Elite Travel Steamer – Model PS-510
  • Label on bottom of recalled PurSteam Elite Travel Steamer – Model PS-510
  • Recalled PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamer – Model PS-550
  • Label on bottom of recalled PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamer – Model PS-550
Name of Product:
PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamers and PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers
Hazard:

The steamers can expel hot water from the steam nozzle during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 05, 2026
Units:

About 75,400 PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers and about 119,000 PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamers

Consumer Contact

Aterian toll free at 833-910-6095 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@pursteam.com, or online at recall.pursteam.com or at https://pursteam.com/ and click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers and PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamers purchased after December 2020 or with one of the following date codes: 2310, 2308, 2305, 2304, 2303, 2212, 2211, 2210, 2203, 2112, 2111, 2110, 0221, 1019, and 4619. The PurSteam Elite Travel Steamer is white with a triangular-shaped opening for the steam vents. The “PurSteam” logo is printed below a wave-shaped water reservoir window, and “Model: PS-510” is printed on a label on the bottom of the product. The PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamer is white with an oblong-shaped opening for the steam vents. The “PurSteam” logo is printed below the water reservoir window, and “Model: PS 550” is printed on a label on the bottom of the product. On both steamer models, the manufacture date (date code) is located on a label on the bottom of the product in YYMM format.  

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled steamers and visit recall.pursteam.com to submit a Recall Request. As part of the request process, consumers will be required to provide their contact information and then cut the steamer’s cord and upload a photo of the steamer with its cut cord, in order to receive a full refund. Consumers should keep their steamer until receiving their refund, as some consumers may be asked to return their steamer to Aterian with a prepaid shipping mailer.  

Incidents/Injuries:

Between December 2020 and 2024, there were 80 reports of hot water being expelled from the PurSteam Elite Travel Steamer model PS-510, including 14 reports of burn injuries. Between December 2020 and 2024, there were 392 reports of hot water being expelled from the PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamer model PS-550, including 40 reports of burn injuries, two of which were reported as second-degree burns. There are additional reports of hot water being expelled from both steamer models, including reports of burn injuries, from before Aterian’s acquisition of PurSteam in December 2020. 

Sold Online At:
Pursteam.com, Amazon.com and Walmart.com from December 2020 through April 2025 for between about $15 and $35 for the PurSteam Elite Travel Steamer model PS-510, and from December 2020 through January 2024 for between about $11 and $30 for the PurSteam Mighty Lil Steamer model PS-550.
Importer(s):

Aterian, Inc., of Summit, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-250

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

