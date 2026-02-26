Andersen Windows Recalls Window Opening Control Devices Sold as Kits or Installed on 100 Series Casement Windows Due to Fall and Serious Injury Hazards

The window opening control devices can break or detach after accidental or other impact, allowing the window to be opened, posing fall and serious injury hazards.
About 91,000 (In addition, about 180 were sold in Canada)
Andersen Windows toll-free at 844-815-7332 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at 100Seriescasementwocdrecall@andersencorp.com or online at www.andersenwindows.com/100seriescasementwocdrecall or www.andersenwindows.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
This recall involves window opening control devices sold individually as kits or as factory-installed accessories and applied to 100 Series casement windows that were manufactured prior to November 19, 2025. Consumers can contact Andersen Windows and share the Product ID number on the label on the upper right corner of the window to determine if the unit is included in the recall.
Consumers should leave the recalled windows with the opening control devices in the closed and locked position and immediately contact Andersen Windows to schedule a free in-home repair by an authorized technician. Consumers should submit a request for the repair to: www.andersenwindows.com/100seriescasementwocdrecall
The firm has received eight reports of the devices breaking, detaching or malfunctioning. No injuries have been reported.
