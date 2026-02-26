 Skip to main content

Andersen Windows Recalls Window Opening Control Devices Sold as Kits or Installed on 100 Series Casement Windows Due to Fall and Serious Injury Hazards

  • Recalled window opening control device installed on 100 Series casement windows
  • Label with product ID number on 100 Series casement windows
  • Location of the label - upper right corner (circle 1) and “AW” and “Andersen” - lower right corner of the window.
  • Recalled window opening control device kit (packaging)
Name of Product:
Window opening control devices sold as kits or installed on 100 Series casement windows
Hazard:

The window opening control devices can break or detach after accidental or other impact, allowing the window to be opened, posing fall and serious injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 91,000 (In addition, about 180 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Andersen Windows toll-free at 844-815-7332 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at 100Seriescasementwocdrecall@andersencorp.com or online at www.andersenwindows.com/100seriescasementwocdrecall or www.andersenwindows.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves window opening control devices sold individually as kits or as factory-installed accessories and applied to 100 Series casement windows that were manufactured prior to November 19, 2025. Consumers can contact Andersen Windows and share the Product ID number on the label on the upper right corner of the window to determine if the unit is included in the recall. 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should leave the recalled windows with the opening control devices in the closed and locked position and immediately contact Andersen Windows to schedule a free in-home repair by an authorized technician. Consumers should submit a request for the repair to: www.andersenwindows.com/100seriescasementwocdrecall 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received eight reports of the devices breaking, detaching or malfunctioning. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent window distributors and online at parts.andersenwindows.com from October 2015 through December 2025 for between $9 (individual kit) and $220 (factory installed on 100 series casement window).
Distributor(s):
Andersen Windows, Inc., of Bayport, Minnesota
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-306
Fast Track Recall

