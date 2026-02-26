 Skip to main content

Dupray USA Recalls Neat Steam Cleaners Due to Risk of Burn Hazards or Serious Injury

  • Recalled Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner
  • Recalled Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner accessory set
  • Recalled and Free Replacement Safety Boiler Cap
  • The Model Number and Batch/Date Numbers are located on the rating label which can be found on the bottom of the cleaner
Name of Product:
Dupray Neat Steam Cleaners
Hazard:

The steam cleaner’s boiler can rupture if it is overfilled, corroded and the pressure release valve malfunctions, posing risk of burn hazards or serious injury to users or bystanders.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 651,145 (In addition, about 96,530 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Dupray USA toll-free at 800 881-8482 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, recall@dupray.com or online at www.dupray.com/recall, or go to www.dupray.com and click on the “Neat™ Steam Cleaner Recall” banner at the top of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the portable Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner.  It is designed to clean, detail, sanitize, and deodorize household surfaces. The cleaner comes with a white base connected to a black flexible hose. The Model Number is DUP020WNA. Batch/Date Code 0118-01 through 0425-05 are on the rating label located on the bottom of the cleaner. The cleaner includes an accessory set that comes with various brushes, tools, a Velcro pad and dust cloths.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled steam cleaner immediately and go to dupray.com for instructions on receiving a free replacement safety boiler cap.  Consumers will need their batch code, which is found on the bottom of the cleaner, to determine eligibility for the recall. The new safety cap is quick and easy to install with a simple screw-on design.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 15 reports of boiler ruptures, including four reports of minor burns, bruises, lacerations, and a broken wrist, and at least seven reports of minor property damage.

Sold At:
Online at dupray.com and in stores and online at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Walmart, Amazon.com and other retailers nationwide from April 2018 through December 2025 for about $150.
Importer(s):

Dupray USA LLC, of Newark, Delaware

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-283
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled window opening control device installed on 100 Series casement windows
Andersen Windows Recalls Window Opening Control Devices Sold as Kits or Installed on 100 Series Casement Windows Due to Fall and Serious Injury Hazards

The window opening control devices can break or detach after accidental or other impact, allowing the window to be opened, posing fall and serious injury hazards.

Recalled LSHOME 3-Pack Smoke Detector Fire Alarm packaging
LShome Photoelectric Smoke Detector Fire Alarms Recalled Due Failure to Warn During Fire Posing Serious Injury or Death Hazard; Sold Exclusively on Amazon.com by TIANJINSHIHAOWEIXINSHENGJIDIANANZHUANGGONGCHENG

If the sensing threshold of security warnings is set too high, the alarm might not sound in a timely manner, posing a fire hazard. 

Recalled Aroeve MK04 Air Purifier in white
Airova Recalls Aroeve Air Purifiers Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The air purifiers can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled Busy Book – Front Cover
Cobelae Busy Books Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violates Small Parts Ban; Sold on Amazon by Flyindream

The toy books violate the small parts ban because the beads can loosen and detach from the product, posing a deadly choking hazard.  

Recalled PurSteam Elite Travel Steamer – Model PS-510
Aterian Recalls PurSteam Elite Travel Steamers and Mighty Lil Steamers Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury

The steamers can expel hot water from the steam nozzle during use, posing a serious burn hazard to consumers.

NorthStar Gas Wet Steam and Hot Water Pressure Washer (Item #157310)
Northern Tool + Equipment Recalls Hot Water Pressure Washers Due to Fire Hazard

The fan wheel on the recalled pressure washers can fail, causing abnormal burner operation that can produce smoke and/or bursts of flames during use, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product