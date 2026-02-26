Dupray USA Recalls Neat Steam Cleaners Due to Risk of Burn Hazards or Serious Injury

The steam cleaner’s boiler can rupture if it is overfilled, corroded and the pressure release valve malfunctions, posing risk of burn hazards or serious injury to users or bystanders.
About 651,145 (In addition, about 96,530 were sold in Canada)
Dupray USA toll-free at 800 881-8482 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, recall@dupray.com or online at www.dupray.com/recall, or go to www.dupray.com and click on the “Neat™ Steam Cleaner Recall” banner at the top of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves the portable Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner. It is designed to clean, detail, sanitize, and deodorize household surfaces. The cleaner comes with a white base connected to a black flexible hose. The Model Number is DUP020WNA. Batch/Date Code 0118-01 through 0425-05 are on the rating label located on the bottom of the cleaner. The cleaner includes an accessory set that comes with various brushes, tools, a Velcro pad and dust cloths.
Consumers should stop using the recalled steam cleaner immediately and go to dupray.com for instructions on receiving a free replacement safety boiler cap. Consumers will need their batch code, which is found on the bottom of the cleaner, to determine eligibility for the recall. The new safety cap is quick and easy to install with a simple screw-on design.
The firm has received 15 reports of boiler ruptures, including four reports of minor burns, bruises, lacerations, and a broken wrist, and at least seven reports of minor property damage.
Dupray USA LLC, of Newark, Delaware
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.