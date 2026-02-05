 Skip to main content

Cobelae Busy Books Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violates Small Parts Ban; Sold on Amazon by Flyindream

  • Recalled Busy Book – Front Cover
  • Recalled Busy Book – Apple-Themed Page with Beads
  • Recalled Busy Book – Back Cover
Name of Product:
Cobelae Busy Book for Toddlers
Hazard:

The toy books violate the small parts ban because the beads can loosen and detach from the product, posing a deadly choking hazard.  

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 05, 2026
Units:

About 3,500  

Consumer Contact

Email at cobelaeservice@outlook.com. 

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Cobelae Busy Book, model: 2025-Q3-0702. The Busy Book has a yellow and brown giraffe on the front cover. The apple on page eight of the books includes a string of beads. There are no markings on the book.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled busy book and contact Flyindream to receive a free replacement book. Consumers should write “RECALLED” on the front of the book with permanent marker, throw the product away, and send a photo of the disposed product to cobelaeservice@outlook.com. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2025 through November 2025 for about $26.
Retailer:

Shenzhenmengzhongfeikejiyouxiangongsi doing business as Flyindream, of China 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-254

