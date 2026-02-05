Cobelae Busy Books Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violates Small Parts Ban; Sold on Amazon by Flyindream

The toy books violate the small parts ban because the beads can loosen and detach from the product, posing a deadly choking hazard.
About 3,500
This recall involves Cobelae Busy Book, model: 2025-Q3-0702. The Busy Book has a yellow and brown giraffe on the front cover. The apple on page eight of the books includes a string of beads. There are no markings on the book.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled busy book and contact Flyindream to receive a free replacement book. Consumers should write “RECALLED” on the front of the book with permanent marker, throw the product away, and send a photo of the disposed product to cobelaeservice@outlook.com.
None reported
Shenzhenmengzhongfeikejiyouxiangongsi doing business as Flyindream, of China
