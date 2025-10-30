Milwaukee Tool Recalls M18 FUEL 14" and 12" Top Handle Chainsaws Due to Laceration Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the M18 FUEL Top Handle Chainsaw, catalog number 2826-20 with a serial break identified with "A" in the product’s serial number. The catalog number can be found on the upper right portion of the product’s nameplate. The serial number can be found on upper left portion of the nameplate, and the serial break level is the 4th digit of the serial number.

The product is a battery-operated chainsaw that comes with either a 12” or 14” bar, which is intended for use with Milwaukee’s M18 batteries. The product is sold either individually as a bare tool that includes a chain and bar cover and blade wrench, or as a kit that includes two (2)M18 batteries, an M18 battery charger, a chain and bar cover and a blade wrench.