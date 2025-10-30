 Skip to main content

Milwaukee Tool Recalls M18 FUEL 14" and 12" Top Handle Chainsaws Due to Laceration Hazard

Milwaukee Tool M18 FUELTM Top Handle Chainsaw with either a 12” or 14” bar
The recalled chainsaw’s chain brake may not activate, posing a laceration hazard.

Repair
October 30, 2025
About 90,860 (In addition, about 7,500 were sold in Canada)

Milwaukee Tool toll-free at 833-953-2012 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, eService portal at https://service.milwaukeetool.com/support/eservice or online at https://www.milwaukeetool.com/news/press-releases and clicking on the 2025 tab for more information, or at http://www.milwaukeetool.com/support/recall.

This recall involves the M18 FUEL Top Handle Chainsaw, catalog number 2826-20 with a serial break identified with "A" in the product’s serial number. The catalog number can be found on the upper right portion of the product’s nameplate. The serial number can be found on upper left portion of the nameplate, and the serial break level is the 4th digit of the serial number.

The product is a battery-operated chainsaw that comes with either a 12” or 14” bar, which is intended for use with Milwaukee’s M18 batteries.  The product is sold either individually as a bare tool that includes a chain and bar cover and blade wrench, or as a kit that includes two (2)M18 batteries, an M18 battery charger, a chain and bar cover and a blade wrench.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaw and contact Milwaukee Tool for a free repair. Consumers should register their product at https://service.milwaukeetool.com/support/eservice to receive a prepaid shipping label to return their product to Milwaukee Tool for repair.

The firm has received two reports of the chain brake not activating, including one injury involving a lacerated finger.

Home Depot and other home improvement stores and online at homedepot.com, and other distribution partners from March 2023 through September 2024 for about $350 (tool only) or $790 with batteries and charger.
Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp., of Brookfield, Wisconsin
United States
26-064
About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

