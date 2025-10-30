Milwaukee Tool Recalls M18 FUEL 14" and 12" Top Handle Chainsaws Due to Laceration Hazard

The recalled chainsaw’s chain brake may not activate, posing a laceration hazard.
About 90,860 (In addition, about 7,500 were sold in Canada)
Milwaukee Tool toll-free at 833-953-2012 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, eService portal at https://service.milwaukeetool.com/support/eservice or online at https://www.milwaukeetool.com/news/press-releases and clicking on the 2025 tab for more information, or at http://www.milwaukeetool.com/support/recall.
Recall Details
This recall involves the M18 FUEL Top Handle Chainsaw, catalog number 2826-20 with a serial break identified with "A" in the product’s serial number. The catalog number can be found on the upper right portion of the product’s nameplate. The serial number can be found on upper left portion of the nameplate, and the serial break level is the 4th digit of the serial number.
The product is a battery-operated chainsaw that comes with either a 12” or 14” bar, which is intended for use with Milwaukee’s M18 batteries. The product is sold either individually as a bare tool that includes a chain and bar cover and blade wrench, or as a kit that includes two (2)M18 batteries, an M18 battery charger, a chain and bar cover and a blade wrench.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chainsaw and contact Milwaukee Tool for a free repair. Consumers should register their product at https://service.milwaukeetool.com/support/eservice to receive a prepaid shipping label to return their product to Milwaukee Tool for repair.
The firm has received two reports of the chain brake not activating, including one injury involving a lacerated finger.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
