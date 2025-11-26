KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by KingPavonini

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact KingPavonini to obtain a refund or free replacement bed rails. Consumers should follow these disposal steps:

Remove the bed rail from the bed. Disassemble the upper and lower rails, connecting rails, and support legs (if present). Use a permanent marker to write “RECALLED” on upper and lower rails. Use scissors to cut the black storage bag and straps. Write the buyer’s name on a piece of paper next to the disassembled product. Take a photo of the disassembled parts with the note and upload it online at https://www.kingpavonini.com.cn. Dispose of the recalled product in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.

Consumers who have difficulty with any disposal step or need additional instruction should contact KingPavonini.