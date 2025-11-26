KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by KingPavonini

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 81,050
KingPavonini at 888-281-8150 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at service@kingpavonini.com, or online at https://www.kingpavonini.com.cn and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves six KingPavonini-branded adult portable bed rails with model numbers: BC-CBJ-X, BC-CBJ, BC-LDFS-X, LDFS-SSK, 04-BC-LDFS, BC-LDFS. The model numbers can be found in the owner’s manual. The recalled bed rails have white or black tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips with a black fabric pouch. Some models have support legs and motion-sensor lights. The recalled bed rails have “KingPavonini” written on the fabric cover.
|Model
|Description
|Size
|BC-CBJ-X
|White tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips and black fabric pouch
|About 32 inches wide and 21 inches in height
|BC-CBJ
|White tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips and black fabric pouch
|About 35 inches wide and 21 inches in height
|BC-LDFS-X
|White tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips, black fabric pouch, and support legs
|About 36 inches wide and 41 inches in height
|LDFS-SSK
|Black tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips, black fabric pouch, and support legs
|About 33 inches wide and 40 inches in height
|04-BC-LDFS
|White tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips, black fabric pouch, and support legs
|About 45 inches wide and 20 inches in height
|BC-LDFS
|White tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips, black fabric pouch with motion light, and support legs
|About 45 inches wide and 44 inches in height
Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact KingPavonini to obtain a refund or free replacement bed rails. Consumers should follow these disposal steps:
- Remove the bed rail from the bed.
- Disassemble the upper and lower rails, connecting rails, and support legs (if present).
- Use a permanent marker to write “RECALLED” on upper and lower rails.
- Use scissors to cut the black storage bag and straps.
- Write the buyer’s name on a piece of paper next to the disassembled product.
Take a photo of the disassembled parts with the note and upload it online at
- Dispose of the recalled product in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.
Consumers who have difficulty with any disposal step or need additional instruction should contact KingPavonini.
None reported
Henan Kingpavonini Network Technology Co., Ltd. dba KingPavonini, of China
