KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by KingPavonini

  • Recalled KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rail Model BC-CBJ-X
  • Recalled KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rail Model BC-CBJ
  • Recalled KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rail Model BC-LDFS-X
  • Recalled KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rail Model LDFS-SSK
  • Recalled KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rail Model 04-BC-LDFS
  • Recalled KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rail Model BC-LDFS
Name of Product:
KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
November 26, 2025
Units:

About 81,050

Consumer Contact

KingPavonini at 888-281-8150 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at service@kingpavonini.com, or online at https://www.kingpavonini.com.cn and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves six KingPavonini-branded adult portable bed rails with model numbers: BC-CBJ-X, BC-CBJ, BC-LDFS-X, LDFS-SSK, 04-BC-LDFS, BC-LDFS. The model numbers can be found in the owner’s manual. The recalled bed rails have white or black tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips with a black fabric pouch. Some models have support legs and motion-sensor lights. The recalled bed rails have “KingPavonini” written on the fabric cover.

ModelDescriptionSize
BC-CBJ-XWhite tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips and black fabric pouchAbout 32 inches wide and 21 inches in height
BC-CBJWhite tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips and black fabric pouchAbout 35 inches wide and 21 inches in height
BC-LDFS-XWhite tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips, black fabric pouch, and support legsAbout 36 inches wide and 41 inches in height
LDFS-SSKBlack tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips, black fabric pouch, and support legsAbout 33 inches wide and 40 inches in height
04-BC-LDFSWhite tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips, black fabric pouch, and support legsAbout 45 inches wide and 20 inches in height
BC-LDFSWhite tubing with rounded black foam rubber handle grips, black fabric pouch with motion light, and support legsAbout 45 inches wide and 44 inches in height
Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails immediately and contact KingPavonini to obtain a refund or free replacement bed rails. Consumers should follow these disposal steps: 

  1. Remove the bed rail from the bed.
  2. Disassemble the upper and lower rails, connecting rails, and support legs (if present).
  3. Use a permanent marker to write “RECALLED” on upper and lower rails.
  4. Use scissors to cut the black storage bag and straps.
  5. Write the buyer’s name on a piece of paper next to the disassembled product. 

  6. Take a photo of the disassembled parts with the note and upload it online at 

    https://www.kingpavonini.com.cn

  7. Dispose of the recalled product in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures. 

Consumers who have difficulty with any disposal step or need additional instruction should contact KingPavonini. 

 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from June 2024 through May 2025 for between $30 and $85.
Manufacturer(s):
Wuyi Fortune Land Sports and Leisure Products Co. Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Henan Kingpavonini Network Technology Co., Ltd. dba KingPavonini, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-109

