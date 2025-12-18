Currey & Company Recalls Electra Chandeliers Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The component that connects the recalled chandelier light fixture to the ceiling mount is not threaded properly and the fixture can fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.
About 260
Currey & Company toll-free at 800-899-7047 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@curreyco.com, or online at https://www.curreyandcompany.com/legalities/recall/ or https://www.curreyandcompany.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Currey & Company Electra Chandelier and Electra Three Tier Chandelier light fixtures. The fixtures are made of glass and iron with a brass metal frame. The Electra Chandelier, model number 9000-1234, measures 18 inches by 29 inches and weighs 51 pounds. The Electra Three Tier Chandelier, model number 9000-1235, measures 47 inches by 29 inches and weighs 131 pounds. “Currey & Company” and the model number are printed on the fixture’s ceiling canopy.
Consumers should immediately contact Currey & Company to receive a free in-home repair kit to replace the connection component. Currey will pay the consumer’s professional installation costs directly or reimburse consumers for the full cost of the professional installation of the repair.
The firm has received two reports of the chandelier light fixtures falling from the ceiling, with one incident involving property damage. No injuries have been reported.
Currey & Company, Inc., of Atlanta, Georgia
