Fortemotus Direct Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

  • Recalled Fortemotus Adult Portable Bed Rail
Name of Product:
Fortemotus Adult Portable Bed Rails
Hazard:

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. The bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 12, 2026
Units:

About 550 

Consumer Contact

Fortemotus Direct US by email at fortemotusofficial@outlook.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Fortemotus-branded adult portable bed rails, model USFTMTJAS008. The recalled bed rails have black tubing with black foam rubber handle grips, support legs and a fabric pouch, and measure about 30 inches wide by 30 inches high. The Foremotus logo is printed on the bed rail’s fabric cover and the model number on the owner’s manual.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adult portable bed rails and contact Fortemotus Direct US for a full refund. Consumers should destroy the bed rails by cutting the handrails’ foam padding, take a photo of the destroyed rails and send it to fortemotusofficial@outlook.com

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from August 2025 through October 2025 for about $100.
Manufacturer(s):
Guangzhou Kezhinuo Maoyi Youxian Gongsi, dba Fortemotus Direct US, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-263

