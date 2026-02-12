 Skip to main content

SOOWERY 6-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

  • Recalled SOOWERY 6-Drawer dresser (front)
  • Recalled SOOWERY 6-Drawer dresser (side)
  • Recalled SOOWERY 6-Drawer dresser (back)
Name of Product:
SOOWERY 6-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 12, 2026
Units:

About 166

Consumer Contact

Email at SOOWERYrecall@outlook.com 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves SOOWERY 6-Drawer Dressers. The dressers were sold in black. They have a metal frame, wooden top, and six collapsable fabric drawers. The dressers are 47.2 inches long by 11.8 inches wide by 33.3 inches tall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. With a permanent marker, write the word "recalled" on the top and all sides of the dresser. Contact SOOWERY for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to SOOWERYrecall@outlook.com showing disposal of the product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from December 2025 through January 2026 for about $130.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Zhongyuantong Technology Co., Ltd., dba SOOWERY of China 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-261

