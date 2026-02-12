SOOWERY 6-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
Email at SOOWERYrecall@outlook.com
Recall Details
This recall involves SOOWERY 6-Drawer Dressers. The dressers were sold in black. They have a metal frame, wooden top, and six collapsable fabric drawers. The dressers are 47.2 inches long by 11.8 inches wide by 33.3 inches tall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. With a permanent marker, write the word "recalled" on the top and all sides of the dresser. Contact SOOWERY for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to SOOWERYrecall@outlook.com showing disposal of the product.
None reported.
Shenzhen Zhongyuantong Technology Co., Ltd., dba SOOWERY of China
