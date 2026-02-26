 Skip to main content

PQL Recalls High Bay Linear LED Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard

Name of Product:
High Bay Linear LED light fixtures
Hazard:

The retaining pins used to secure the LED board inside some units can degrade allowing the LED board to come loose inside the fixture, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 26, 2026
Units:

About 186,520

Consumer Contact

PQL toll-free at 805-416-5251 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at safety@pqlighting.com or online at https://pqlighting.com/product-recall-notice, or https://pqlighting.com and click on “Resources” then “Safety Recall Form” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves High Bay Linear LED light fixtures. The fixtures are rectangular, white, metal, and are available in either 2-foot or 4-foot-wide configurations. 

2-foot-wide models:
55202, 55203, 55208, 55209, 55209-WC, 55213, 55214, 55222, 55223, 55225, 55226, 55227, 55228, 55360, 55361, 55362, 55363, 55477, 55478, 55480, 55481, 55482, 55483, 55484, 55485, 55504, 55505, 55506, 55507, 55508, 55511, 55512, 55514, 55515, 55518, 55534, 55535, 55536, 55537, 55538, 55539, 55710, 55711, 55712, 55713, 55714, 55715.

4-foot-wide models:
55213, 55214, 55215, 55230, 55231, 55232, 55364, 55365, 55366, 55367, 55487, 55491, 55492, 55510, 55521, 55716, 55717, 55720, 55722.

The model numbers can be found on the back of the fixture. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the High Bay Linear LED light fixtures and contact PQL for free replacement retaining pins. Consumers should register their product at https://pqlighting.com/product-recall-notice.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of a LED light fixture catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Stores Nationwide including LED Indy, Universal Lighting of America, Inc, and Independent Lighting, and online from January 2016 through June 2025 for between $50 to $350.
Manufacturer(s):
Jiangsu Ever-Tie Lighting Co., Ltd, of China
Importer(s):

PQL, Inc., of Simi Valley, California

Manufactured In:
Hong Kong
Recall number:
26-278
Fast Track Recall

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

