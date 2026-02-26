PQL Recalls High Bay Linear LED Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard

The retaining pins used to secure the LED board inside some units can degrade allowing the LED board to come loose inside the fixture, posing a fire hazard.
Recall Details
This recall involves High Bay Linear LED light fixtures. The fixtures are rectangular, white, metal, and are available in either 2-foot or 4-foot-wide configurations.
2-foot-wide models:
55202, 55203, 55208, 55209, 55209-WC, 55213, 55214, 55222, 55223, 55225, 55226, 55227, 55228, 55360, 55361, 55362, 55363, 55477, 55478, 55480, 55481, 55482, 55483, 55484, 55485, 55504, 55505, 55506, 55507, 55508, 55511, 55512, 55514, 55515, 55518, 55534, 55535, 55536, 55537, 55538, 55539, 55710, 55711, 55712, 55713, 55714, 55715.
4-foot-wide models:
55213, 55214, 55215, 55230, 55231, 55232, 55364, 55365, 55366, 55367, 55487, 55491, 55492, 55510, 55521, 55716, 55717, 55720, 55722.
The model numbers can be found on the back of the fixture.
Consumers should immediately stop using the High Bay Linear LED light fixtures and contact PQL for free replacement retaining pins. Consumers should register their product at https://pqlighting.com/product-recall-notice.
The firm has received one report of a LED light fixture catching fire. No injuries have been reported.
PQL, Inc., of Simi Valley, California
