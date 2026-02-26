PQL Recalls High Bay Linear LED Light Fixtures Due to Fire Hazard

Description:

This recall involves High Bay Linear LED light fixtures. The fixtures are rectangular, white, metal, and are available in either 2-foot or 4-foot-wide configurations.

2-foot-wide models:

55202, 55203, 55208, 55209, 55209-WC, 55213, 55214, 55222, 55223, 55225, 55226, 55227, 55228, 55360, 55361, 55362, 55363, 55477, 55478, 55480, 55481, 55482, 55483, 55484, 55485, 55504, 55505, 55506, 55507, 55508, 55511, 55512, 55514, 55515, 55518, 55534, 55535, 55536, 55537, 55538, 55539, 55710, 55711, 55712, 55713, 55714, 55715.

4-foot-wide models:

55213, 55214, 55215, 55230, 55231, 55232, 55364, 55365, 55366, 55367, 55487, 55491, 55492, 55510, 55521, 55716, 55717, 55720, 55722.

The model numbers can be found on the back of the fixture.