LIVEHOM 11-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Simplehome

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standard as required by the STURDY Act.
This recall involves LIVEHOM-branded 11-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers are made of fabric and were sold in black, white, pink, rustic brown and charcoal black. They measure about 11.8 inches long, 39 inches wide and 46 inches tall and have 11 fabric drawers. The brand name can be found on the product sale receipt.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Simplehome for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALL” with permanent marker on the dressers and send a photo of the marked dressers to livehomerecall@163.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
Shenzhen Lvmukeji Co., Ltd., dba Simplehome, of China
