17 Stories Furniture 14-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by Hong Kong Baojia International

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
About 3,000
Hong Kong Baojia International by email at Baojia_recall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves 17 Stories Furniture 14-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in the following colors: black, white, and brown. They have 14 fabric drawers and are 11.8 inches long by 37.4 inches wide by 52.2 inches tall. They have a metal frame, wooden top and 14 collapsable fabric drawers. Model numbers 55SCDR14KDBRDL, 55SCDR14KDCHDL, 55SCDR14KDPDL, 55SCDR14KDWPVCDL, and 55SCDR14KDGDL can be found on the product’s packaging, or on the order information in your Wayfair account.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Hong Kong Baojia International for instructions on how to identify affected units and dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to submit a photo to Baojia_recall@outlook.com demonstrating disposal of the product.
None reported
Hong Kong Baojia International Limited, of China
