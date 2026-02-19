Vive Health Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
Vive Health toll-free at 800-487-3808 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@vivehealth.com, online at vivehealth.com/pages/recalls, or vivehealth.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Vive Health Bed Rails, model LVA1024 and LVA3031BLK. The model LVA1024 bed rail comes in a white frame with a black handle and measures 20 inches wide by 32 inches tall. The model LVA3031BLK bed rail comes in a black frame with a black handle and measures 13 inches wide by 18 inches tall.
Consumers should stop using Vive Health Bed Rails immediately and contact Vive Health for a full refund. Consumers should write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower bedrails with a permanent marker and take a photo of the marked bed rail with the buyer’s name on a piece of paper, and email to recalls@vivehealth.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with the state and local waste disposal procedure. Only bed rails purchased after August 21, 2023, are included in this recall.
Vive Health LLC, of Naples Florida
