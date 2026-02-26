SumDirect LED Mini Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Button Cell Batteries

The recalled LED lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because they contain button cell batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the LED lights do not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 1,600
SumDirect by email at recall@dgfuxin.cn or online at www.SumDirect.cn and click on Refund & Exchange for more information.
This recall involves SumDirect-branded LED mini lights. The recalled blinking lights rotate and have a built-in loop for hanging. Each of the 24 multicolored lights includes three preinstalled LR41 button cell batteries.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled LED lights, place them in an area that children cannot access and properly dispose of the batteries. Contact SumDirect for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to send a photo of the product in the trash to recall@dgfuxin.cn.
Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
Dongguan Fuxin E-Commerce Co., Ltd., dba SumDirect, of China
