 Skip to main content

Prismatic 3D Prints Recalls Book Nooks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries and Statute for Battery Packaging

  • Recalled Prismatic 3D Prints Book Nooks - examples of Fantasy Window colors
  • Recalled Prismatic 3D Prints Book Nooks – examples of Gothic Cathedral Window colors
  • Recalled Prismatic 3D Prints Book Nooks Gothic Cathedral Window (set of three)
  • Location of spare battery holder in base of recalled Prismatic 3D Prints Book Nooks Fantasy Window
  • Location of spare battery holder in base of recalled Prismatic 3D Prints Book Nooks Gothic Cathedral Window
Name of Product:
Prismatic 3D Prints Book Nooks with Lights
Hazard:

The recalled book nooks violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the nooks include a spare lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children. In addition, the spare coin battery is not in child resistant packaging, and the packaging does not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 19, 2026
Units:

About 1,770

Consumer Contact

Prismatic 3D Prints email at prismatic3dprints1@gmail.com with “recall” in the subject, or online at https://prismatic3dprints1.etsy.com or Book Nook Recall Info for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Prismatic 3D Prints Book Nooks with Lights. The book nooks are bookshelf decorations meant to be placed in between books. The book nooks come in three designs: Fantasy Window, Gothic Cathedral Window, and Gothic Cathedral Window that are a set of three. The book nooks were sold in a variety of different colors for the frame and window. Frame colors include antique gold, pewter, black granite, white marble, and black. Window colors include purple, red, yellow, green, and blue. The base of the book nooks has a circular recess behind the window for holding spare CR2032 coin cell batteries. The words “extra battery” is embedded in the plastic in the recess.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the book nooks immediately, remove the batteries and place them in an area that children cannot access. Consumers should contact Prismatic 3D Prints for instructions on receiving a free repair kit. The repair kit will include a part to permanently cover the spare battery holder and installation instructions.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Etsy.com from March 2025 through October 2025 for between $25 and $72.
Retailer:

Prismatic 3D Prints LLC of Loveland, Colorado

Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-276

Related Recalls

Recalled Vive Health Bed Rail Model LVA1024 (front view)
Vive Health Recalls Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled Beloems Adult Portable Bed Rail – black handles
Beloems Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. The bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Fortemotus Adult Portable Bed Rail
Fortemotus Direct Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. The bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled SOOWERY 6-Drawer dresser (front)
SOOWERY 6-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled EnHomee 10 drawer dresser (front)
EnHomee 10-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled arm chair - gray
Clark Associates Recalls Lancaster Table & Seating Powder-Coated Aluminum Outdoor Restaurant Chairs and Barstools Due to Fall Hazard

The legs of the chairs and barstools can bend or break while the chair is in use, posing a fall hazard. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product