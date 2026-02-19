Prismatic 3D Prints Recalls Book Nooks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries and Statute for Battery Packaging

The recalled book nooks violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the nooks include a spare lithium coin battery that can be easily accessed by children. In addition, the spare coin battery is not in child resistant packaging, and the packaging does not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 1,770
Prismatic 3D Prints email at prismatic3dprints1@gmail.com with “recall” in the subject, or online at https://prismatic3dprints1.etsy.com or Book Nook Recall Info for more information.
This recall involves Prismatic 3D Prints Book Nooks with Lights. The book nooks are bookshelf decorations meant to be placed in between books. The book nooks come in three designs: Fantasy Window, Gothic Cathedral Window, and Gothic Cathedral Window that are a set of three. The book nooks were sold in a variety of different colors for the frame and window. Frame colors include antique gold, pewter, black granite, white marble, and black. Window colors include purple, red, yellow, green, and blue. The base of the book nooks has a circular recess behind the window for holding spare CR2032 coin cell batteries. The words “extra battery” is embedded in the plastic in the recess.
Consumers should stop using the book nooks immediately, remove the batteries and place them in an area that children cannot access. Consumers should contact Prismatic 3D Prints for instructions on receiving a free repair kit. The repair kit will include a part to permanently cover the spare battery holder and installation instructions.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
Prismatic 3D Prints LLC of Loveland, Colorado
