 Skip to main content

Furnulem 8-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Furnulem

  • Recalled Furnulem Fabric 8-Drawer Dresser in white (front)
  • Recalled Furnulem Fabric 8-Drawer Dresser in white (side)
  • Recalled Furnulem Fabric 8-Drawer Dresser in white (back)
  • Recalled Furnulem Fabric 8-Drawer Dresser in brown (front)
  • Recalled Furnulem Fabric 8-Drawer Dresser in brown (side)
  • Recalled Furnulem Fabric 8-Drawer Dresser in brown (back)
  • Recalled Furnulem Fabric 8-Drawer Dresser in black (front)
  • Recalled Furnulem Fabric 8-Drawer Dresser in black (side)
  • Recalled Furnulem Fabric 8-Drawer Dresser in black (back)
  • Recalled Furnulem Fabric 8-Drawer Dresser Packaging with Model Number DS-0148D003
Name of Product:
Furnulem 8-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 18, 2025
Units:

About 16,800

Consumer Contact

Furnulem collect at 310-227-9560 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email Furnulem at support@furnulem.com, or online at https://furnulem.com/pages/voluntary-safety-recall or www.furnulem.com and click “Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Furnulem 8-Drawer Dressers. The dressers were sold in black, brown and white and measure about 13.8 inches long by 45 inches wide by 29.7 inches tall. They have a metal frame, a wooden top with recessed power outlets and eight collapsible fabric drawers. Model “DS-0148D003” is printed on the packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Furnulem for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to support@furnulem.com demonstrating disposal of the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2023 through November 2025 for about $80.
Retailer:

Shanghai Taiye Furniture Co., Ltd., dba Furnulem, of China

Recall number:
26-153

Related Recalls

Recalled JOKOSIS Bed Rail (front view)
JOKOSIS Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by JOKOSIS

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dresser in brown (front)
KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by HK Brilliant

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled 17 Stories Furniture Dresser in black (front)
17 Stories Furniture 18-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by Shenzhen Jinhongzhen Technology Co

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Electra Chandelier, Model No. 9000-1234
Currey & Company Recalls Electra Chandeliers Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The component that connects the recalled chandelier light fixture to the ceiling mount is not threaded properly and the fixture can fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.

FUFU&GAGA White Wood Frame Queen Size Murphy Wall Bed (unfolded)
Ningbo Tianqi Electronic Recalls FUFU&GAGA Murphy Wall Beds Due to Impact and Laceration Hazards

During assembly or disassembly, the 215-pound frame of the wall bed can fall onto consumers, posing deadly impact, crush, and laceration hazards.

Recalled Casaottima 13-Drawer Dresser (front view)
Casaottima 13-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Casaottima

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in a risk of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product