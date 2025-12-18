Furnulem 8-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Furnulem

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
About 16,800
Furnulem collect at 310-227-9560 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email Furnulem at support@furnulem.com, or online at https://furnulem.com/pages/voluntary-safety-recall or www.furnulem.com and click “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Furnulem 8-Drawer Dressers. The dressers were sold in black, brown and white and measure about 13.8 inches long by 45 inches wide by 29.7 inches tall. They have a metal frame, a wooden top with recessed power outlets and eight collapsible fabric drawers. Model “DS-0148D003” is printed on the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Furnulem for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to support@furnulem.com demonstrating disposal of the product.
None reported
Shanghai Taiye Furniture Co., Ltd., dba Furnulem, of China
