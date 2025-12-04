Ningbo Tianqi Electronic Recalls FUFU&GAGA Murphy Wall Beds Due to Impact and Laceration Hazards

During assembly or disassembly, the 215-pound frame of the wall bed can fall onto consumers, posing deadly impact, crush, and laceration hazards.
About 250
Ningbo Tianqi Electronic at 208-820-0799 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at adelahu@fufugaga.com or support@fufugaga.zendesk.com, online at www.fufugaga.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.
This recall involves FUFU&GAGA white wood frame queen size Murphy wall beds. The beds are designed to be wall-mounted and can fold into a cabinet. The wall beds measure about 86 inches high and 65 inches wide. The model number is KF210284US-01MH-A001 and can be found on the instruction booklet and packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled wall beds and contact Ningbo Tianqi Electronic for a full refund. To obtain a refund, consumers will be provided with a disassembly kit that contains tools, brackets and screws with instructions on how to disassemble and discard the wall beds.
The firm has received two reports of the wall beds falling during assembly when the wall beds were not anchored to the wall, resulting in two injured consumers. One consumer sustained a laceration, a bruise, and a fractured growth plate in her finger, and another consumer sustained a laceration to his face that required eight stitches.
Ningbo Tianqi Electronic Inc., of Denver, Colorado
