Casaottima 13-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Casaottima

  • Recalled Casaottima 13-Drawer Dresser (front view)
  • Recalled Casaottima 13-Drawer Dresser (back view)
  • Recalled Casaottima 13-Drawer Dresser (side view)
Name of Product:
Casaottima 13-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in a risk of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 04, 2025
Units:

About 4,120

Consumer Contact

Casaottima via email at support@casaottima.store, or online at https://casaottima-store.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the recalled Casaottima 13-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in the following colors: black, black and vintage, gray and pink. They have a metal frame, wooden top, 13 collapsable fabric drawers, and an outlet on the top of the dresser. The dressers measure approximately 55 inches (width) x 11.8 inches (depth) x 39.8 inches (height). The recalled product packages are marked with one of the following identifiers: B0D62S9H39, B0D62TCKD7, B0D62SQC6Q, B0D62VBGZG.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Casaottima for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to support@casaottima.store showing disposal of the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2024 through October 2025 for about $90.
Manufacturer(s):
Changzhou Municipal Sea Metal Products Co. Ltd., of China
Retailer:

Ningbo Xinsuda Trading Co., Ltd., dba Casaottima

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-127

Related Recalls

FUFU&GAGA White Wood Frame Queen Size Murphy Wall Bed (unfolded)
Ningbo Tianqi Electronic Recalls FUFU&GAGA Murphy Wall Beds Due to Impact and Laceration Hazards

During assembly or disassembly, the 215-pound frame of the wall bed can fall onto consumers, posing deadly impact, crush, and laceration hazards.

Recalled KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rail Model BC-CBJ-X
KingPavonini Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by KingPavonini

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled Ojaswi 12-Drawer Dressers in gray (front)
Ebern Designs Ojaswi 12-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Manufactured and Sold by Ebern Designs

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Romorgniz Fabric 12-Drawer Dresser in black (front)
Romorgniz Fabric 12- and 13-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Romorgniz

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled WYBITNY Children’s Portable Bed Rails
WYBITNY Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment; Violates Mandatory Standard for Children’s Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by WYBITNY

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for children’s portable bed rails because, when installed adjacent to the bed, the child can become entrapped in the enclosed openings, the openings on the side of the mattress, and the openings on top of the mattress, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to entrapment. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

