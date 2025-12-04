Casaottima 13-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Casaottima

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in a risk of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
About 4,120
Casaottima via email at support@casaottima.store, or online at https://casaottima-store.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the recalled Casaottima 13-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in the following colors: black, black and vintage, gray and pink. They have a metal frame, wooden top, 13 collapsable fabric drawers, and an outlet on the top of the dresser. The dressers measure approximately 55 inches (width) x 11.8 inches (depth) x 39.8 inches (height). The recalled product packages are marked with one of the following identifiers: B0D62S9H39, B0D62TCKD7, B0D62SQC6Q, B0D62VBGZG.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Casaottima for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to support@casaottima.store showing disposal of the product.
None reported.
Ningbo Xinsuda Trading Co., Ltd., dba Casaottima
