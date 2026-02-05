EnHomee 10-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard required by the STURDY Act.
About 5,000
EnHomee toll-free at 833-668-8899 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or email at enhomeestore@gmail.com, or online at https://enhomee.store/recall.html or at https://enhomee.store/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves EnHomee 10-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in the following colors: black, white, grey, and brown. They have a metal frame, wooden top, 10 collapsable fabric drawers, and two metal drawers. The dressers are 38 inches long by 11.8 inches wide by 48.1 inches tall. Model number “55SCWMSCXLBR” can be found on the order information within your Amazon account.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled dressers, if they are not anchored to the wall, and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact EnHomee for instructions on how to identify affected units and dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to enhomeestore@gmail.com showing disposal of the product.
None reported
HunanSan Tang International Trading Co., Ltd. dba EnHomee Direct, of China
