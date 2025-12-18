17 Stories Furniture 18-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by Shenzhen Jinhongzhen Technology Co

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.
About 2,800
17 Stories Furniture by email at Drawer18Recall@outlook.com.
This recall involves 17 Stories Furniture 18-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in black, brown and gray. They have a metal frame, wooden top and 18 collapsable fabric drawers. HI1382_13, HI1382_01 or HI1382_09 are printed on a label located the outer packaging of the product.
Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact 17 Stories Furniture for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to Drawer18Recall@outlook.com demonstrating disposal of the product.
None reported
Shenzhen Jinhongzhen Technology Co., Ltd., of China
