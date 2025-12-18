JOKOSIS Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by JOKOSIS

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.
About 12,000
Email JOKOSIS at jokosisbedrailrecall@outlook.com.
This recall involves JOKOSIS Bed Rail, model HC0262. The bed rails are black and include a zippered storage pouch. The product measures 31.5 inches tall by 40.6 inches wide. The bed rail has model “HC0262” printed on the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the JOKOSIS Bed Rails and contact JOKOSIS for a refund. Consumers should write “RECALLED” on the upper and lower rails with permanent marker, take a photo of the marked bed rails and email the photo to jokosisbedrailrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product in accordance with state and local waste disposal procedures.
None reported
Guangshui Xie Lan Zheng Trading Co., Ltd., dba JOKOSIS, of China
