KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by HK Brilliant

  • Recalled KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dresser in brown (front)
  • Recalled KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dresser in brown (side)
  • Recalled KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dresser in brown (back)
  • Recalled KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dressers in white (front)
  • Recalled KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dressers in white (side)
  • Recalled KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dressers in white (back)
  • Recalled KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dressers in black (front)
  • Recalled KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dressers in black (side)
  • Recalled KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dressers in black (back)
Name of Product:
KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing a serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 18, 2025
Units:

About 4,740

Consumer Contact

HK Brilliant via email at support-us@kkl-home.com, or online at https://kkl-home.com/ and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves KKL Fabric 9-Drawer Dressers. The recalled dressers were sold in black, brown and white. They have a metal frame, wooden top with recessed power outlets, and nine collapsable fabric drawers. The dressers are 37.8 inches long by 11.8 inches wide by 53.9 inches tall. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact HK Brilliant for instructions on how to dispose of the dressers to receive a full refund. Consumers must submit a photo to support-us@kkl-home.com demonstrating disposal of the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from September 2023 through November 2025 for about $100.
Manufacturer(s):
Changzhou Municipal Sea Metal Products Co. Ltd., of China
Retailer:

HK Brilliant dba KKL, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-159

Related Recalls

Recalled JOKOSIS Bed Rail (front view)
JOKOSIS Adult Portable Bed Rails Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Sold on Amazon by JOKOSIS

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled 17 Stories Furniture Dresser in black (front)
17 Stories Furniture 18-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Imported by Shenzhen Jinhongzhen Technology Co

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazard that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Electra Chandelier, Model No. 9000-1234
Currey & Company Recalls Electra Chandeliers Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The component that connects the recalled chandelier light fixture to the ceiling mount is not threaded properly and the fixture can fall unexpectedly, posing a risk of injury from impact.

Recalled Furnulem Fabric 8-Drawer Dresser in white (front)
Furnulem 8-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Furnulem

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

FUFU&GAGA White Wood Frame Queen Size Murphy Wall Bed (unfolded)
Ningbo Tianqi Electronic Recalls FUFU&GAGA Murphy Wall Beds Due to Impact and Laceration Hazards

During assembly or disassembly, the 215-pound frame of the wall bed can fall onto consumers, posing deadly impact, crush, and laceration hazards.

Recalled Casaottima 13-Drawer Dresser (front view)
Casaottima 13-Drawer Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violates Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon by Casaottima

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in a risk of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory standard as required by the STURDY Act.

