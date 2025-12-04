Grizzly Industrial Recalls Heavy-Duty Planers Due to Impact and Laceration Hazards

The chip breaker can contact the cutterhead blades during use, which can cause debris to be ejected from the planer, posing impact and laceration hazards to the user and bystanders.
About 2,300 (In addition, 12 were sold in Canada)
Grizzly Industrial toll-free at 888-615-7944 anytime, email at recalls@grizzly.com or online at www.grizzly.com/recalls or www.grizzly.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves all Grizzly Industrial 15” 3HP heavy-duty planers with model number G0815. The G0815 15” Planer is used to smooth and flatten boards and to ensure consistent thickness across their entire surface. The planer measures 32 inches wide, 28 inches deep and 23.5 inches high. The Grizzly Industrial planers have “grizzly.com” and the model number “G0815” printed on the front of the planer.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled planers and contact Grizzly Industrial for a free repair kit and installation instructions. The repair kit consists of an upgraded chip breaker adjustment rod, spacer, set screws, lock washers, and lock nuts.
Grizzly Industrial has received seven reports of the rotating cutters of the planers breaking. No injuries have been reported.
Grizzly Industrial Inc., of Bellingham, Washington
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
