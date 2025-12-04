 Skip to main content

Grizzly Industrial Recalls Heavy-Duty Planers Due to Impact and Laceration Hazards

  • Recalled Grizzly Industrial 15” 3HP Heavy-Duty Planer
Name of Product:
G0815 15” 3HP Heavy-Duty Planers
Hazard:

The chip breaker can contact the cutterhead blades during use, which can cause debris to be ejected from the planer, posing impact and laceration hazards to the user and bystanders.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 04, 2025
Units:

About 2,300 (In addition, 12 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Grizzly Industrial toll-free at 888-615-7944 anytime, email at recalls@grizzly.com or online at www.grizzly.com/recalls or www.grizzly.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves all Grizzly Industrial 15” 3HP heavy-duty planers with model number G0815. The G0815 15” Planer is used to smooth and flatten boards and to ensure consistent thickness across their entire surface. The planer measures 32 inches wide, 28 inches deep and 23.5 inches high. The Grizzly Industrial planers have “grizzly.com” and the model number “G0815” printed on the front of the planer.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled planers and contact Grizzly Industrial for a free repair kit and installation instructions. The repair kit consists of an upgraded chip breaker adjustment rod, spacer, set screws, lock washers, and lock nuts.

Incidents/Injuries:

Grizzly Industrial has received seven reports of the rotating cutters of the planers breaking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Bibb Tool & Cutter, Hamilton Tool and Supply, PMC Tool Company and Stoll Brothers Lumber stores and other hardware stores nationwide and online at Grizzly.com, HomeDepot.com, Tractor Supply.com and MaxTool.com and other websites from June 2016 through September 2025 for between $900 and $2,400.
Importer(s):

Grizzly Industrial Inc., of Bellingham, Washington

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
26-134

