Enerco Recalls DEWALT 70,000 BTU Outdoor Portable Cordless Forced Air Propane Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

Name of Product:
DEWALT 70,000 BTU Outdoor Portable Cordless Forced Air Propane Heaters
Hazard:

The recalled portable heaters’ operating instructions can cause consumers to incorrectly depress the start button too quickly and prevent the fan from starting, causing the heaters to overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 03, 2025
Units:

About 21,250 (In addition, about 500 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Enerco at 800-964-4328 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.enercogroupinc.com/recall or at https://www.enercogroupinc.com and click on “Recalls” to register and download a copy of the new instructions and warning sticker.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves DEWALT 70,000 BTU outdoor portable cordless forced air propane heaters model number DXH70CFAVX. The heaters are yellow and black. The model number is located on the hang tag. “DEWALT” is printed in black on the side of the bottom yellow portion of the units.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Enerco to request new instructions and a warning sticker describing how to start the heater using the power button. The new instructions and warning sticker are also available via Enerco’s website at https://www.enercogroupinc.com/recall. Enerco and Lowe’s are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 11 reports of overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Lowe’s stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from May 2024 through January 2025 for about $200.
Importer(s):

Enerco Group Inc., of Cleveland, Ohio

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-203
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

