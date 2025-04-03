Enerco Recalls DEWALT 70,000 BTU Outdoor Portable Cordless Forced Air Propane Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Lowe’s

The recalled portable heaters’ operating instructions can cause consumers to incorrectly depress the start button too quickly and prevent the fan from starting, causing the heaters to overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 21,250 (In addition, about 500 were sold in Canada)
Enerco at 800-964-4328 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.enercogroupinc.com/recall or at https://www.enercogroupinc.com and click on “Recalls” to register and download a copy of the new instructions and warning sticker.
Recall Details
This recall involves DEWALT 70,000 BTU outdoor portable cordless forced air propane heaters model number DXH70CFAVX. The heaters are yellow and black. The model number is located on the hang tag. “DEWALT” is printed in black on the side of the bottom yellow portion of the units.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters and contact Enerco to request new instructions and a warning sticker describing how to start the heater using the power button. The new instructions and warning sticker are also available via Enerco’s website at https://www.enercogroupinc.com/recall. Enerco and Lowe’s are contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 11 reports of overheating. No injuries have been reported.
Enerco Group Inc., of Cleveland, Ohio
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.