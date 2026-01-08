DR Power Equipment Reannounces and Expands Recall of Leaf Vacuums Due to Laceration Hazard; New Remedy Available

Pieces from the recalled leaf vacuums can come loose inside the unit, or debris can pierce the chute, resulting in material ejecting and posing a laceration hazard to users and bystanders.
About 60,250 (In addition, about 1,023 were sold in Canada) DR Power Equipment previously recalled 57,200 leaf blowers and vacuums in May 2024. New models of leaf vacuums have been added to this recall.
DR Power LLP toll-free at 877-221-4038 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@drpower.com, or online at https://www.drpower.com/LLV-FreeRepairKit or https://www.drpower.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves DR Power Equipment walk-behind leaf vacuums and tow-behind leaf vacuums with the following model numbers:
|Unit Type
|Model Numbers
|Walk Behind Leaf Vacuum
|WL33006DMN
|WL35008DENSD
|WL33006DMNR
|WL35008DMN
|WL35008DEN
|WL35008DMNR
|WL35008DENR
|WL35008DMNSD
|WL33106DMN
|WL35108DEN
|WL33106DMNR
|WL35108DENR
|WL35108DENSD
|Tow Behind LL3
|LL31027DMN
|LL33032DEN
|LL33032DENR
|LL33032DENSD
|LL33032DMN
|LL35045DEN
|LL35045DMN
|LL35045DMNR
|LL37045DEN
|LL37045DMN
|LL37045DMNR
|LL37045DMNSD
|LL37060DEN
|LL37060DENR
|LL37145DEN
|LL31127DMN
|LL33132DMN
|LL37160DEN
|LL31127DMNR
|LL33132DMNR
|LL33132DEN
|LL35145DEN
|LL33132DENSD
|LL35145DMN
|Tow Behind LL2
|LL21009DMN
|LL21009DMNR
|LL21009DMNSD
|LL23009DEN
|LL23009DENR
|LL23009DENSD
|LL23009DMN
|LL23009DMNR
|LL23009DMNT
|LL25013DEN
|LL25013DENR
|LL25013DENSD
|LL25013DMN
|LL25013DMNR
|LL25013DMNSD
|LL27016DEN
|LL27016DENR
|LL27016DENSD
|LL27016DMN
|LL27016DMNR
|LL27016DMNSD
Additional LL2 Models
*Note: These model numbers may or may not have spaces as printed on the data tags.
|LLVX13EDTDV3BF1
|LLVX13EDTDVBBF1
|LLVX13ENTDV3BF3
|LLVX13ENTDVBBF3
|LLVX13MDTDV3BF0
|LLVX13MDTDV3BF1
|LLVX13MDTDVBBF1
|LLVX13MNTDV3BF3
|LLVX13MNTDVBBF3
|LLVX16E
|LLVX16EDTDV3BF1
|LLVX16EDTDVBBF1
|LLVX16ENTDV2BF3
|LLVX16ENTDV3BF3
|LLVX16ENTDVBBF3
|LLVX16MDTDV2BF1
|LLVX16MDTDV3BF1
|LLVX16MDTDVBBF1
|LLVX16MNTDV2BF3
|LLVX16MNTDV3BF3
|LLVX16MNTDVBBF3
|LLVX9AMDTDVBBF3
|LLVX9AMNTDVBBF3
|LLVX9GMNTDVBBF3
|LLVXX9EDTDV3BF1
|LLVXX9EDTDVBBF1
|LLVXX9ENTDV3BF3
|LLVXX9ENTDVBBF3
|LLVXX9MDTDV3BF1
|LLVXX9MDTDVBBF1
|LLVXX9MNTDV3BF3
|LLVXX9MNTDVBBF3
|LLVXX9MNTDVBTF3
“DR” is printed on the motor housing. The model number on the walk-behind leaf vacuum is located on the front right side of the unit behind the wheel. The model number on the tow-behind leaf vacuum is on the impeller housing beside the engine.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled leaf vacuums and contact DR Power for a free repair kit that includes a metal outer shield to be bolted onto the existing chute of the recalled leaf vacuums and installation instructions. Consumers can contact DR Power for information and assistance on making the repair. Consumers who responded to the original recall should nevertheless contact DR Power for the new remedy.
The firm has received 46 reports of loose pieces being ejected from the units. No injuries have been reported.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
