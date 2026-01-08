 Skip to main content

DR Power Equipment Reannounces and Expands Recall of Leaf Vacuums Due to Laceration Hazard; New Remedy Available

  • Recalled DR Power Equipment walk-behind leaf vacuum
  • Recalled DR Power Equipment walk-behind leaf vacuum
  • Recalled DR Power Equipment tow-behind leaf vacuum
  • Recalled DR Power Equipment tow-behind leaf vacuum
Name of Product:
Walk-Behind Leaf Vacuums and Tow-Behind Leaf Vacuums
Hazard:

Pieces from the recalled leaf vacuums can come loose inside the unit, or debris can pierce the chute, resulting in material ejecting and posing a laceration hazard to users and bystanders.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
January 08, 2026
Units:

About 60,250 (In addition, about 1,023 were sold in Canada) DR Power Equipment previously recalled 57,200 leaf blowers and vacuums in May 2024.  New models of leaf vacuums have been added to this recall.

Consumer Contact

DR Power LLP toll-free at 877-221-4038 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@drpower.com, or online at https://www.drpower.com/LLV-FreeRepairKit or https://www.drpower.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves DR Power Equipment walk-behind leaf vacuums and tow-behind leaf vacuums with the following model numbers: 

Unit TypeModel Numbers 
Walk Behind Leaf Vacuum    
 WL33006DMNWL35008DENSD  
 WL33006DMNRWL35008DMN  
 WL35008DENWL35008DMNR  
 WL35008DENRWL35008DMNSD  
 WL33106DMNWL35108DEN  
 WL33106DMNRWL35108DENR  
  WL35108DENSD  
Tow Behind LL3    
 LL31027DMNLL33032DENLL33032DENR 
 LL33032DENSDLL33032DMNLL35045DEN 
 LL35045DMNLL35045DMNRLL37045DEN 
 LL37045DMNLL37045DMNRLL37045DMNSD 
 LL37060DENLL37060DENRLL37145DEN 
 LL31127DMNLL33132DMNLL37160DEN 
 LL31127DMNRLL33132DMNR  
 LL33132DENLL35145DEN  
 LL33132DENSDLL35145DMN  
Tow Behind LL2    
 LL21009DMNLL21009DMNRLL21009DMNSD 
 LL23009DENLL23009DENRLL23009DENSD 
 LL23009DMNLL23009DMNRLL23009DMNT 
 LL25013DENLL25013DENRLL25013DENSD 
 LL25013DMNLL25013DMNRLL25013DMNSD 
 LL27016DENLL27016DENRLL27016DENSD 
 LL27016DMNLL27016DMNRLL27016DMNSD 

Additional LL2 Models 

*Note:  These model numbers may or may not have spaces as printed on the data tags. 

   
 LLVX13EDTDV3BF1LLVX13EDTDVBBF1LLVX13ENTDV3BF3 
 LLVX13ENTDVBBF3LLVX13MDTDV3BF0LLVX13MDTDV3BF1 
 LLVX13MDTDVBBF1LLVX13MNTDV3BF3LLVX13MNTDVBBF3 
 LLVX16ELLVX16EDTDV3BF1LLVX16EDTDVBBF1 
 LLVX16ENTDV2BF3LLVX16ENTDV3BF3LLVX16ENTDVBBF3 
 LLVX16MDTDV2BF1LLVX16MDTDV3BF1LLVX16MDTDVBBF1 
 LLVX16MNTDV2BF3LLVX16MNTDV3BF3LLVX16MNTDVBBF3 
 LLVX9AMDTDVBBF3LLVX9AMNTDVBBF3LLVX9GMNTDVBBF3 
 LLVXX9EDTDV3BF1LLVXX9EDTDVBBF1LLVXX9ENTDV3BF3 
 LLVXX9ENTDVBBF3LLVXX9MDTDV3BF1LLVXX9MDTDVBBF1 
 LLVXX9MNTDV3BF3LLVXX9MNTDVBBF3LLVXX9MNTDVBTF3 
  

“DR” is printed on the motor housing. The model number on the walk-behind leaf vacuum is located on the front right side of the unit behind the wheel. The model number on the tow-behind leaf vacuum is on the impeller housing beside the engine. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled leaf vacuums and contact DR Power for a free repair kit that includes a metal outer shield to be bolted onto the existing chute of the recalled leaf vacuums and installation instructions.  Consumers can contact DR Power for information and assistance on making the repair.  Consumers who responded to the original recall should nevertheless contact DR Power for the new remedy.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 46 reports of loose pieces being ejected from the units. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Independent power equipment stores nationwide and online at drpower.com from September 2014 through June 2025 for between $1,300 and $4,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Generac Power Systems Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin
Distributor(s):
DR Power Equipment, of South Burlington, Vermont
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-166
Fast Track Recall

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Adams and StyleWell Adirondack Patio Chair
Adams Manufacturing Recalls Adirondack Patio Chairs Due to Injury and Fall Hazards

The recalled chairs can crack and collapse, posing injury and fall hazards.

Recalled Spartan Riding Lawn Mower (SRT-XD)
Spartan Mowers and UTVs Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Crash Hazard

The riding mower’s steering arm dampers can be installed incorrectly, which can result in an unexpected bouncing motion and loss of operator control, posing a crash hazard.

Recalled STIHL BR 800 X Magnum Backpack Blower
STIHL Recalls BR 800 Backpack Blowers Due to Laceration Hazard

The fan wheel inside the backpack blower can break apart, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled iMirror Rechargeable Electric Fly Swatter
iMirror Inc. Recalls Electric Bug Zapper Racket, Fly Swatter, and Mosquito Swatter Due to Shock Hazard

The rechargeable battery in the Electric Bug Zapper Racket, Fly Swatter, and Mosquito Swatter can catch fire when used for extended periods of time.

Recalled HydroTech 5/8-inch x 25-foot Expandable Burst-Proof Hose
Winston Products Recalls 5/8-Inch HydroTech Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses Due to Risk of Impact Hazard and Temporarily Impaired Hearing

The recalled hoses can burst, posing an impact hazard and a risk of temporarily impaired hearing.

Recalled Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14” Chainsaw
Positec Recalls Electric Corded Chainsaws and Pole Saws Due to Laceration Hazard

The main switch on the recalled chainsaws and pole saws can fail, allowing the saws to continue to run even after the switch is released, posing a laceration hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product