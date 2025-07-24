 Skip to main content

iMirror Inc. Recalls Electric Bug Zapper Racket, Fly Swatter, and Mosquito Swatter Due to Shock Hazard

Name of Product:
Rechargeable Electric Bug Zapper Racket, Fly Swatter, and Mosquito Swatter for Indoor and Outdoor use
Hazard:

The rechargeable battery in the Electric Bug Zapper Racket, Fly Swatter, and Mosquito Swatter can catch fire when used for extended periods of time.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 24, 2025
Units:

About 29,000

Consumer Contact

iMirror toll-free at 800-762-9066 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at ecommerce@imirror.com, or online at www.imirror.com for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Electric Bug Zapper Racket, Fly Swatter and Mosquito Swatter for indoor and outdoor use. There is a rectangular silver sticker displaying model number BZ-001 on the back of the electric mosquito swatter handle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the Electric Bug Zapper Racket, Fly Swatter or Mosquito Swatter and contact iMirror for a full refund. iMirror will provide pre-paid shipping labels for the return of the product. Once the product is received, the refund will be processed immediately to the customer’s original payment method. Customers will be notified directly through the Amazon platform and/or receive an email about the refund process and how to return the product.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the swatter catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Amazon from May 2022 through June 2025 for between $20 and $40.
Importer(s):

iMirror Inc., of Rancho Cucamonga, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-396
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

