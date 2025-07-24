iMirror Inc. Recalls Electric Bug Zapper Racket, Fly Swatter, and Mosquito Swatter Due to Shock Hazard

The rechargeable battery in the Electric Bug Zapper Racket, Fly Swatter, and Mosquito Swatter can catch fire when used for extended periods of time.
About 29,000
iMirror toll-free at 800-762-9066 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at ecommerce@imirror.com, or online at www.imirror.com for more information.
This recall involves the Electric Bug Zapper Racket, Fly Swatter and Mosquito Swatter for indoor and outdoor use. There is a rectangular silver sticker displaying model number BZ-001 on the back of the electric mosquito swatter handle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the Electric Bug Zapper Racket, Fly Swatter or Mosquito Swatter and contact iMirror for a full refund. iMirror will provide pre-paid shipping labels for the return of the product. Once the product is received, the refund will be processed immediately to the customer’s original payment method. Customers will be notified directly through the Amazon platform and/or receive an email about the refund process and how to return the product.
The firm has received three reports of the swatter catching on fire. No injuries have been reported.
iMirror Inc., of Rancho Cucamonga, California
