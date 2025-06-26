 Skip to main content

The Coleman Company Recalls Converta Camping Cots and Converta Camping Suspension Stretchers Due to Laceration and Amputation Hazards; Imported by Newell Brands

  • Recalled Coleman Converta camping cot
  • Recalled Coleman Converta camping suspension stretcher
Name of Product:
Converta camping cots and Converta camping suspension stretchers
Hazard:

The backrest fold mechanism can pinch consumers’ fingers, posing laceration and amputation hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
June 26, 2025
Units:

About 228,760 (In addition, about 438 in Canada)

Consumer Contact

The Coleman Company toll-free at 800-835-3278 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://recall.coleman.com/ to verify your model is affected and register for a free repair kit.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Coleman Converta camping cots with model numbers 2000003077 and 2000020282, and Coleman Converta camping suspension stretchers with model number 2000020290. The model numbers are printed on a hang tag attached to the frame. The camping cots and suspension stretchers have tan or white fabric with the Coleman logo printed on the fabric, and black steel frames with adjustable seatbacks and leg positions.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled camping cots and suspension stretchers and contact The Coleman Company for a free repair kit, including installation instructions.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received seven reports of the seatback adjustment mechanism pinching consumers’ fingers, including two reports of fractured fingers.

Sold At:
Walmart and other stores nationwide and online on Amazon from January 2011 through March 2025 for between $60 and $80.
Importer(s):

Newell Brands Inc., an affiliate of The Coleman Company, Inc., of Atlanta, Georgia

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-253

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled Coleman Converta camping cot
The Coleman Company Recalls Converta Camping Cots and Converta Camping Suspension Stretchers Due to Laceration and Amputation Hazards; Imported by Newell Brands

The backrest fold mechanism can pinch consumers’ fingers, posing laceration and amputation hazards.

Recalled LED Fireplace Lantern – Model SP-14
LED Fireplace Lanterns Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Ingestion Hazard; Violations of Federal Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries; Imported by Green Pastures Wholesale

The recalled lanterns violate the mandatory federal standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because the lithium coin battery in the remote control can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. In addition, the recalled products do not have the warning labels required under Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled MaxKare Electric Blanket (Model HB18A/ Brown)
MaxKare Electric Blankets Recalled Due to Burn and Fire Hazards; Manufactured by Yumo and Sold Exclusively on Walmart.com

The recalled blankets can overheat and ignite, posing burn and fire hazards.

Recalled Crayan Mattress
Crayan Mattresses Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Standard for Mattress Flammability; Sold Exclusively on Amazon by Crayan

The recalled mattresses fail to meet open flame flammability requirements in violation of federal safety standard for mattresses, posing a deadly fire hazard.

Recalled YaFiti 12-Drawer White Dresser (front view)
YaFiti White Dressers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violations of Federal Standard for Clothing Storage Units; Sold on Amazon

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the federal standard as required by the STURDY Act.

Recalled Oliver & Smith 6-inch Mattress
Agro Superior Group Recalls Oliver & Smith Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violation of Federal Standard for Mattress Flammability

The recalled mattresses violate mandatory flammability standards for mattresses, posing a fire hazard and risk of serious injury or death to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product