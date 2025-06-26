The Coleman Company Recalls Converta Camping Cots and Converta Camping Suspension Stretchers Due to Laceration and Amputation Hazards; Imported by Newell Brands

The backrest fold mechanism can pinch consumers’ fingers, posing laceration and amputation hazards.
About 228,760 (In addition, about 438 in Canada)
The Coleman Company toll-free at 800-835-3278 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://recall.coleman.com/ to verify your model is affected and register for a free repair kit.
Recall Details
This recall involves Coleman Converta camping cots with model numbers 2000003077 and 2000020282, and Coleman Converta camping suspension stretchers with model number 2000020290. The model numbers are printed on a hang tag attached to the frame. The camping cots and suspension stretchers have tan or white fabric with the Coleman logo printed on the fabric, and black steel frames with adjustable seatbacks and leg positions.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled camping cots and suspension stretchers and contact The Coleman Company for a free repair kit, including installation instructions.
The firm has received seven reports of the seatback adjustment mechanism pinching consumers’ fingers, including two reports of fractured fingers.
Newell Brands Inc., an affiliate of The Coleman Company, Inc., of Atlanta, Georgia
