Positec Recalls Electric Corded Chainsaws and Pole Saws Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14” Chainsaw
  • Recalled Worx 8 Amp 14" Electric Chainsaw with location of Item No. and Serial No.
  • Recalled Worx 8 Amp Electric Pole Saw with location of Item No. and Serial No.
  • Recalled Portland 9 Amp 14" Chainsaw with location of UPC, Serial No. and SKU
Name of Product:
Hyper Tough, Worx and Portland Chainsaws and Pole Saws
Hazard:

The main switch on the recalled chainsaws and pole saws can fail, allowing the saws to continue to run even after the switch is released, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 03, 2025
Units:

About 49,000 (In addition, about 3,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Positec toll-free at 888-997-8871 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at chainsawrecall@positecgroup.com or online at https://www.worx.com/chainsaw-recall or https://www.worx.com and click on “Chainsaw Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14” Chainsaws, Worx 8 Amp 14” Electric Chainsaws, Worx 8 Amp Electric Pole Saws, and Portland 9 Amp 14” Chainsaws.

The Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14” Chainsaw is a black saw with red trim, marked Hyper Tough on the saw body and on the bar. 

The Worx 8 Amp 14" Electric Chainsaw is an orange and black saw marked WORX on the saw body and on the bar.

The Worx 8 Amp Electric Pole Saw is an orange and black saw marked WORX on the saw body and on the bar, and is shipped with an 8-foot pole extension. 

The Portland 9 Amp 14" Chainsaw is a green saw with a black bar, marked Portland on the bar.

The following item numbers, SKUs, UPCs and serial number or manufacturing date ranges are included in the recall:

Product NameItem/SKU/UPCSold AtSerial No. Range/Manufacture Date Range
Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14” ChainsawsHT21-401-002-01Walmart stores
Walmart.com		10/10/2024 -12/01/2024
Worx 8 Amp 14" Electric ChainsawsWG305Worx.com
Amazon.com

Serial No. Starts With [First Six Digits]:

Between 202408 and 202501

Worx 8 Amp Electric Pole SawsWG309Worx.com
Amazon.com

Serial No. Starts With [First Six Digits]:

Between 202408 and 202501

Portland 9 Amp 14" Chainsaws

SKU 58949

UPC 193175451774

Harbor Freight stores
HarborFreight.com		Between 37567 2442 and 37567 2451
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Positec for a pre-paid shipping label, and a new box as needed, to return the units free of charge. Positec will provide a free replacement chainsaw or pole saw upon receipt of the recalled product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Walmart (Hyper Tough brand only) and Harbor Freight (Portland brand only) stores nationwide and online at Worx.com, Amazon.com and HarborFreight.com from September 2024 through March 2025 for between $50 and $120.
Importer(s):

Positec Tool Corporation, of Charlotte, North Carolina

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-371
Fast Track Recall

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

