Positec Recalls Electric Corded Chainsaws and Pole Saws Due to Laceration Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14” Chainsaws, Worx 8 Amp 14” Electric Chainsaws, Worx 8 Amp Electric Pole Saws, and Portland 9 Amp 14” Chainsaws.

The Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14” Chainsaw is a black saw with red trim, marked Hyper Tough on the saw body and on the bar.

The Worx 8 Amp 14" Electric Chainsaw is an orange and black saw marked WORX on the saw body and on the bar.

The Worx 8 Amp Electric Pole Saw is an orange and black saw marked WORX on the saw body and on the bar, and is shipped with an 8-foot pole extension.

The Portland 9 Amp 14" Chainsaw is a green saw with a black bar, marked Portland on the bar.

The following item numbers, SKUs, UPCs and serial number or manufacturing date ranges are included in the recall: