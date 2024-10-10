Positec Recalls Electric Corded Chainsaws and Pole Saws Due to Laceration Hazard

The main switch on the recalled chainsaws and pole saws can fail, allowing the saws to continue to run even after the switch is released, posing a laceration hazard.
About 49,000 (In addition, about 3,000 were sold in Canada)
Positec toll-free at 888-997-8871 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at chainsawrecall@positecgroup.com or online at https://www.worx.com/chainsaw-recall or https://www.worx.com and click on “Chainsaw Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14” Chainsaws, Worx 8 Amp 14” Electric Chainsaws, Worx 8 Amp Electric Pole Saws, and Portland 9 Amp 14” Chainsaws.
The Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14” Chainsaw is a black saw with red trim, marked Hyper Tough on the saw body and on the bar.
The Worx 8 Amp 14" Electric Chainsaw is an orange and black saw marked WORX on the saw body and on the bar.
The Worx 8 Amp Electric Pole Saw is an orange and black saw marked WORX on the saw body and on the bar, and is shipped with an 8-foot pole extension.
The Portland 9 Amp 14" Chainsaw is a green saw with a black bar, marked Portland on the bar.
The following item numbers, SKUs, UPCs and serial number or manufacturing date ranges are included in the recall:
|Product Name
|Item/SKU/UPC
|Sold At
|Serial No. Range/Manufacture Date Range
|Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14” Chainsaws
|HT21-401-002-01
|Walmart stores
Walmart.com
|10/10/2024 -12/01/2024
|Worx 8 Amp 14" Electric Chainsaws
|WG305
|Worx.com
Amazon.com
Serial No. Starts With [First Six Digits]:
Between 202408 and 202501
|Worx 8 Amp Electric Pole Saws
|WG309
|Worx.com
Amazon.com
Serial No. Starts With [First Six Digits]:
Between 202408 and 202501
|Portland 9 Amp 14" Chainsaws
SKU 58949
UPC 193175451774
|Harbor Freight stores
HarborFreight.com
|Between 37567 2442 and 37567 2451
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Positec for a pre-paid shipping label, and a new box as needed, to return the units free of charge. Positec will provide a free replacement chainsaw or pole saw upon receipt of the recalled product.
None reported
Positec Tool Corporation, of Charlotte, North Carolina
Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.
If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.