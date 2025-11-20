Spartan Mowers and UTVs Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Crash Hazard

The riding mower’s steering arm dampers can be installed incorrectly, which can result in an unexpected bouncing motion and loss of operator control, posing a crash hazard.
About 650
Spartan Mowers toll-free at 855-307-0933 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at service@spartanmowers.com, online at http://www.joinspartannation.com and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page, or online at https://joinspartannation.com/recall-information/spartan-srt-xd-and-kgz-xd-damper-recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Model Year 2025 Spartan SRT-XD and KGZ-XD zero radius turn (“ZRT”) riding lawn mowers (model numbers RSKXD161994VO, RSKXD172994VO, RSSXD161994VO, RSSXD161999KE, RSSXD172994VO and RSSXD172999KE) within a limited serial range. The mower is gray, black and orange, and has “Spartan” printed on the front of it. The model number and serial number are located on a metal serial plate affixed to the frame of the mower immediately in front of, and at the feet of, the seated operator.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Spartan riding mowers and contact an authorized Spartan dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair of the steering arm dampers at the dealer’s location. To verify whether your Spartan mower is affected by the recall, you will need your Spartan mower’s model and serial number. To confirm whether your mower is within the affected serial range, visit https://joinspartannation.com/recall-information/. To find a Spartan authorized service dealer near you, visit Spartan’s website at: https://joinspartannation.com/dealer-locator.
The firm has received 15 reports of the mower bouncing unexpectedly while in use, including one report of a minor injury involving scrapes and bruises.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
