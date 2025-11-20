 Skip to main content

Spartan Mowers and UTVs Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Spartan Riding Lawn Mower (SRT-XD)
  • Recalled Spartan Riding Lawn Mower (KGZ-XD)
  • Recalled Spartan Riding Lawn Mower Model Number and Serial Number Plate
  • Recalled Spartan Riding Lawn Mower Model Number and Serial Number Plate
Name of Product:
Model Year 2025 Spartan SRT-XD and KGZ-XD riding lawn mowers
Hazard:

The riding mower’s steering arm dampers can be installed incorrectly, which can result in an unexpected bouncing motion and loss of operator control, posing a crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 20, 2025
Units:

About 650

Consumer Contact

Spartan Mowers toll-free at 855-307-0933 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at service@spartanmowers.com, online at http://www.joinspartannation.com and click “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page, or online at https://joinspartannation.com/recall-information/spartan-srt-xd-and-kgz-xd-damper-recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Model Year 2025 Spartan SRT-XD and KGZ-XD zero radius turn (“ZRT”) riding lawn mowers (model numbers RSKXD161994VO, RSKXD172994VO, RSSXD161994VO, RSSXD161999KE, RSSXD172994VO and RSSXD172999KE) within a limited serial range. The mower is gray, black and orange, and has “Spartan” printed on the front of it. The model number and serial number are located on a metal serial plate affixed to the frame of the mower immediately in front of, and at the feet of, the seated operator.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Spartan riding mowers and contact an authorized Spartan dealer to schedule a free inspection and repair of the steering arm dampers at the dealer’s location. To verify whether your Spartan mower is affected by the recall, you will need your Spartan mower’s model and serial number. To confirm whether your mower is within the affected serial range, visit https://joinspartannation.com/recall-information/. To find a Spartan authorized service dealer near you, visit Spartan’s website at: https://joinspartannation.com/dealer-locator

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 15 reports of the mower bouncing unexpectedly while in use, including one report of a minor injury involving scrapes and bruises.

Sold At:
Spartan dealers nationwide from February 2025 through October 2025 for about $16,400 to $19,700.
Manufacturer(s):
Intimidator LLC d/b/a/Spartan Mowers and UTVs, Batesville, Arkansas
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-103
Fast Track Recall

