STIHL Recalls BR 800 Backpack Blowers Due to Laceration Hazard

The fan wheel inside the backpack blower can break apart, posing a laceration hazard.
About 47,800
STIHL Inc. toll-free at 800-233-4729 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.stihlusa.com/safety/recalls/br800 or www.stihlusa.com and click on "Recalls & Notices" found under the Information column and then click on "BR 800 Recall" for more information.
This recall involves the fan wheel of the STIHL BR 800 Magnum, models X and C-E, a backpack blower powered by a combustion engine. The backpack blower is gray and orange. "STIHL," "BR 800," and “X” or “C-E” are printed on the rear of the blower. The recalled blower's serial number is located on a label on the blower tube. Only backpack blowers with serial numbers ranging from 546515117 to 547916107 are included in the recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled STIHL BR 800 backpack blower and bring it to an authorized STIHL servicing dealer for a free inspection and replacement of the fan wheel.
None reported
