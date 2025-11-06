 Skip to main content

STIHL Recalls BR 800 Backpack Blowers Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of Product:
STIHL BR 800 Backpack Blower
Hazard:

The fan wheel inside the backpack blower can break apart, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 06, 2025
Units:

About 47,800

Consumer Contact

STIHL Inc. toll-free at 800-233-4729 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.stihlusa.com/safety/recalls/br800 or www.stihlusa.com and click on "Recalls & Notices" found under the Information column and then click on "BR 800 Recall" for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the fan wheel of the STIHL BR 800 Magnum, models X and C-E, a backpack blower powered by a combustion engine. The backpack blower is gray and orange. "STIHL," "BR 800," and “X” or “C-E” are printed on the rear of the blower. The recalled blower's serial number is located on a label on the blower tube. Only backpack blowers with serial numbers ranging from 546515117 to 547916107 are included in the recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled STIHL BR 800 backpack blower and bring it to an authorized STIHL servicing dealer for a free inspection and replacement of the fan wheel. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Authorized STIHL independent dealers nationwide from May 2025 through September 2025 for about $600 for the STIHL BR 800 X Magnum model and about $700 for the STIHL BR 800 C-E Magnum model.
Manufacturer(s):
STIHL Incorporated, of Virginia Beach, Virginia
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-072
Fast Track Recall

