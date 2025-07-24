Winston Products Recalls 5/8-Inch HydroTech Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses Due to Risk of Impact Hazard and Temporarily Impaired Hearing

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hoses. Consumers that purchased products from Ace Hardware, Do It Best, Home Depot or Walmart should bring their hoses to those stores to return them for a full refund.

Consumers who purchased products from other retailers should cut off the regulator-end of their hose and contact Winston Products for a full refund. To receive the refund, consumers should submit photos of the cut hose, showing the date code location with the consumer’s initials and the date written in permanent marker on the regulator, to Winston Product’s online form at https://hydrotechproducts.com/recall.