Winston Products Recalls 5/8-Inch HydroTech Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses Due to Risk of Impact Hazard and Temporarily Impaired Hearing

The recalled hoses can burst, posing an impact hazard and a risk of temporarily impaired hearing.
About 3.6 million
Winston Products toll-free at 888-412-2396 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at HydrotechVoluntaryRecall@hydrotechproducts.com, or go to https://hydrotechproducts.com/recall or https://hydrotechproducts.com/ and click on "IMPORTANT SAFETY RECALL INFORMATION" at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves HydroTech 5/8-inch Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses manufactured on or before August 31, 2024. The hoses were sold in lengths of 25, 50, 60, 75, 100 and 200 feet in various colors. Date code markings are located on the end of the hose that attaches to the spigot, visible when the black rubber washer is removed. Hoses with no markings or a marking ending in -211, -212, -213, -214, -221, -222, -223, -224, -231, -232, -233, -234, -241, -242 or -243 are included in this recall. On some hose packages, the manufacture date is listed in the month-year format. For example, 0824 is August 2024 and is included in this recall.
|Hose Description
|Hose Color
|5/8-inch x 25-foot
|Blue
|5/8-inch x 50-foot
|Green
|5/8-inch x 75-foot
|Orange
|5/8-inch x 100-foot
|Yellow
|5/8-inch x 200-foot
|Red
|5/8-inch x 60-foot, included in “Auto Care” kit with tire glides
|Gray
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hoses. Consumers that purchased products from Ace Hardware, Do It Best, Home Depot or Walmart should bring their hoses to those stores to return them for a full refund.
Consumers who purchased products from other retailers should cut off the regulator-end of their hose and contact Winston Products for a full refund. To receive the refund, consumers should submit photos of the cut hose, showing the date code location with the consumer’s initials and the date written in permanent marker on the regulator, to Winston Product’s online form at https://hydrotechproducts.com/recall.
The firm has received at least 222 reports of the hoses bursting, resulting in at least 29 injuries, including one bone bruise, two sprains and five reports of temporarily impaired hearing from the sound of the hose bursting.
Winston Products, of Glenwillow, Ohio
