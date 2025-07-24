 Skip to main content

Winston Products Recalls 5/8-Inch HydroTech Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses Due to Risk of Impact Hazard and Temporarily Impaired Hearing

  • Recalled HydroTech 5/8-inch x 25-foot Expandable Burst-Proof Hose
  • Date Code Marking Located Under Rubber Washer
  • Date of Manufacture Location on Packaging
  • Recalled HydroTech 5/8-inch x 50-foot Expandable Burst-Proof Hose
  • Recalled HydroTech 5/8-inch x 75-foot Expandable Burst-Proof Hose
  • Recalled HydroTech 5/8-inch x 100-foot Expandable Burst-Proof Hose
  • Recalled HydroTech 5/8-inch x 200-foot Expandable Burst-Proof Hose
  • Recalled HydroTech 5/8-inch x 60-foot Expandable Burst-Proof Hose in “Auto Care” Kit with Tire Glides
Name of Product:
HydroTech 5/8-inch Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses
Hazard:

The recalled hoses can burst, posing an impact hazard and a risk of temporarily impaired hearing.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 24, 2025
Units:

About 3.6 million

Consumer Contact

Winston Products toll-free at 888-412-2396 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at HydrotechVoluntaryRecall@hydrotechproducts.com, or go to https://hydrotechproducts.com/recall or https://hydrotechproducts.com/ and click on "IMPORTANT SAFETY RECALL INFORMATION" at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves HydroTech 5/8-inch Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses manufactured on or before August 31, 2024. The hoses were sold in lengths of 25, 50, 60, 75, 100 and 200 feet in various colors. Date code markings are located on the end of the hose that attaches to the spigot, visible when the black rubber washer is removed. Hoses with no markings or a marking ending in -211, -212, -213, -214, -221, -222, -223, -224, -231, -232, -233, -234, -241, -242 or -243 are included in this recall. On some hose packages, the manufacture date is listed in the month-year format. For example, 0824 is August 2024 and is included in this recall.

Hose DescriptionHose Color
5/8-inch x 25-footBlue
5/8-inch x 50-footGreen
5/8-inch x 75-footOrange
5/8-inch x 100-footYellow
5/8-inch x 200-footRed
5/8-inch x 60-foot, included in “Auto Care” kit with tire glidesGray
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled hoses. Consumers that purchased products from Ace Hardware, Do It Best, Home Depot or Walmart should bring their hoses to those stores to return them for a full refund.

Consumers who purchased products from other retailers should cut off the regulator-end of their hose and contact Winston Products for a full refund. To receive the refund, consumers should submit photos of the cut hose, showing the date code location with the consumer’s initials and the date written in permanent marker on the regulator, to Winston Product’s online form at https://hydrotechproducts.com/recall

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received at least 222 reports of the hoses bursting, resulting in at least 29 injuries, including one bone bruise, two sprains and five reports of temporarily impaired hearing from the sound of the hose bursting.

Sold At:
Ace Hardware, Amazon, Do It Best, Home Depot, Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide and online from January 2021 through April 2025 for between $20 and $136.
Importer(s):

Winston Products, of Glenwillow, Ohio

Manufactured In:
Cambodia, China and Vietnam
Recall number:
25-394

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

Related Recalls

Recalled iMirror Rechargeable Electric Fly Swatter
iMirror Inc. Recalls Electric Bug Zapper Racket, Fly Swatter, and Mosquito Swatter Due to Shock Hazard

The rechargeable battery in the Electric Bug Zapper Racket, Fly Swatter, and Mosquito Swatter can catch fire when used for extended periods of time.

Recalled HydroTech 5/8-inch x 25-foot Expandable Burst-Proof Hose
Winston Products Recalls 5/8-Inch HydroTech Expandable Burst-Proof Hoses Due to Risk of Impact Hazard and Temporarily Impaired Hearing

The recalled hoses can burst, posing an impact hazard and a risk of temporarily impaired hearing.

Recalled Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14” Chainsaw
Positec Recalls Electric Corded Chainsaws and Pole Saws Due to Laceration Hazard

The main switch on the recalled chainsaws and pole saws can fail, allowing the saws to continue to run even after the switch is released, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Coleman Converta camping cot
The Coleman Company Recalls Converta Camping Cots and Converta Camping Suspension Stretchers Due to Laceration and Amputation Hazards; Imported by Newell Brands

The backrest fold mechanism can pinch consumers’ fingers, posing laceration and amputation hazards.

Recalled DR Power Model 414240 Battery Pack (5 Ah)
DR Power Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Packs Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled battery packs can short-circuit and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled RYOBI 40V 24" Hedge Trimmer
TTI Outdoor Power Equipment Recalls RYOBI 40-Volt 24-Inch Cordless Hedge Trimmers Due to Laceration Hazard

The hedge trimmer blade can unexpectedly activate after pressing just the safety or trigger control individually rather than engaging the safety and trigger controls simultaneously, posing a laceration hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product