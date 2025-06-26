 Skip to main content

DR Power Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Packs Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled DR Power Model 414240 Battery Pack (5 Ah)
  • DR Power Model 524340, DR Trimmer Mower
  • DR Power Model SB11022XEN, DR Pulse 62V Snow Thrower
  • DR Power Model T4X3062XEN, DR Trimmer Pulse
  • DR Power Model CE75021XEN0, DR Pulse 62V Mower 21”
  • DR Power Model CE77021XEN0, DR Pulse 62V Mower 21” SP
Name of Product:
DR Power LiPRO rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs (5.0 Ah)
Hazard:

The recalled battery packs can short-circuit and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 26, 2025
Units:

About 13,200

Consumer Contact

DR Power toll-free at 800-454-8643 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@drpower.com, or online at https://drpower.com/recalls and https://www.drpower.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 62-volt 5.0 Ah LiPRO rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs for use with DR Power brand battery-powered products, such as lawnmowers, trimmers and snow throwers. The products include stand-alone battery packs with model number 414240, and removeable battery packs included with DR Power outdoor yard equipment items with model numbers 524340, SB11022XEN, T4X3026XEN, T4X3062XENR, CE75021XEN0 and CE77021XEN0. Information containing the model number for the battery pack (“41424”) is located on the battery pack’s label. The LiPRO and DR Power logo are on the front and side panels of the battery pack.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs and contact DR Power for a pro-rated refund, based on the battery’s age. Consumers will need to show proof of the battery pack’s destruction by uploading two photographs in accordance with the destruction instructions (provided on the firm’s recall website), and filling out the recall form online at https://www.drpower.com/5AHB-recall. If consumers choose to dispose of the recalled battery pack’s lithium-ion battery, it should be done in accordance with local and state regulations. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received two reports of incidents of fire and/or overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online at DRPower.com and CountryHomeProducts.com from April 2018 through July 2024 for between $300 and $700 for outdoor equipment that includes battery packs, and for $250 for battery packs sold individually.
Manufacturer(s):
Ningbo New Team Import & Export Co. Ltd. (“Lera”), of China
Importer(s):

Generac Power Systems Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
25-355

Note: Individual Commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics.

If you are experiencing issues with a recall remedy or believe a company is being non-responsive to your remedy request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC.

