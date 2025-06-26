DR Power Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Packs Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled battery packs can short-circuit and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 13,200
DR Power toll-free at 800-454-8643 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@drpower.com, or online at https://drpower.com/recalls and https://www.drpower.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
This recall involves 62-volt 5.0 Ah LiPRO rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs for use with DR Power brand battery-powered products, such as lawnmowers, trimmers and snow throwers. The products include stand-alone battery packs with model number 414240, and removeable battery packs included with DR Power outdoor yard equipment items with model numbers 524340, SB11022XEN, T4X3026XEN, T4X3062XENR, CE75021XEN0 and CE77021XEN0. Information containing the model number for the battery pack (“41424”) is located on the battery pack’s label. The LiPRO and DR Power logo are on the front and side panels of the battery pack.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery packs and contact DR Power for a pro-rated refund, based on the battery’s age. Consumers will need to show proof of the battery pack’s destruction by uploading two photographs in accordance with the destruction instructions (provided on the firm’s recall website), and filling out the recall form online at https://www.drpower.com/5AHB-recall. If consumers choose to dispose of the recalled battery pack’s lithium-ion battery, it should be done in accordance with local and state regulations.
The firm has received two reports of incidents of fire and/or overheating. No injuries have been reported.
Generac Power Systems Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin
