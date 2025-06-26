DR Power Recalls Lithium-Ion Battery Packs Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Description:

This recall involves 62-volt 5.0 Ah LiPRO rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs for use with DR Power brand battery-powered products, such as lawnmowers, trimmers and snow throwers. The products include stand-alone battery packs with model number 414240, and removeable battery packs included with DR Power outdoor yard equipment items with model numbers 524340, SB11022XEN, T4X3026XEN, T4X3062XENR, CE75021XEN0 and CE77021XEN0. Information containing the model number for the battery pack (“41424”) is located on the battery pack’s label. The LiPRO and DR Power logo are on the front and side panels of the battery pack.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.