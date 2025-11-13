 Skip to main content

Tesla Recalls Powerwall 2 AC Battery Power Systems Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

Name of Product:
Certain Tesla Powerwall 2 AC Battery Power System
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery cells in certain Powerwall 2 systems can cause the unit to stop functioning during normal use, which can result in overheating and, in some cases, smoke or flame and can cause death or serious injury due to fire and burn hazards. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
November 13, 2025
Units:

About 10,500

Consumer Contact

Tesla Support team by email at powerwallsupportna@tesla.com or toll-free at 877-961-7652 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT or online at https://tesla.com/support/energy/powerwall/own/powerwall-2-replacement or https://tesla.com and click on Energy, then select Support → Powerwall → Owners for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves certain Tesla Powerwall 2 units, fully-integrated AC battery systems used for energy storage for self-consumption, time-based control, and backup power. Model number “Powerwall 2” is printed on the nameplate label on the side of the unit.

Remedy:

Consumers should ensure their Powerwall 2 system is online and check the Tesla App for a notification about whether their unit is included in the recall. Tesla has remotely discharged (or removed energy from the battery of) affected Powerwall 2 systems that are online to prevent overheating until the replacement is installed. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 22 reports of overheating, including six reports of smoking and five reports of fire resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Tesla.com/powerwall and through certified Tesla installers nationwide from November 2020 through December 2022 for about $8,000.
Manufacturer(s):
Tesla, Inc., of Reno, Nevada
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
26-092
Fast Track Recall

