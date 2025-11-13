Tesla Recalls Powerwall 2 AC Battery Power Systems Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The lithium-ion battery cells in certain Powerwall 2 systems can cause the unit to stop functioning during normal use, which can result in overheating and, in some cases, smoke or flame and can cause death or serious injury due to fire and burn hazards.
About 10,500
Tesla Support team by email at powerwallsupportna@tesla.com or toll-free at 877-961-7652 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT or online at https://tesla.com/support/energy/powerwall/own/powerwall-2-replacement or https://tesla.com and click on Energy, then select Support → Powerwall → Owners for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain Tesla Powerwall 2 units, fully-integrated AC battery systems used for energy storage for self-consumption, time-based control, and backup power. Model number “Powerwall 2” is printed on the nameplate label on the side of the unit.
Consumers should ensure their Powerwall 2 system is online and check the Tesla App for a notification about whether their unit is included in the recall. Tesla has remotely discharged (or removed energy from the battery of) affected Powerwall 2 systems that are online to prevent overheating until the replacement is installed.
The firm has received 22 reports of overheating, including six reports of smoking and five reports of fire resulting in minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.