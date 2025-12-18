 Skip to main content

ANNQUAN Brand Power Strips Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Sold on Amazon by Hefei Juyuan Sporting Development

  • Recalled ANNQUAN Power Strip Model EX-D112-05
  • Recalled ANNQUAN Power Strip Model EX-D106-25
Name of Product:
ANNQUAN Power Strips, Models EX-D112-05 and EX-D106-25
Hazard:

The power strips do not contain supplementary overcurrent protection, which creates a risk of fire if the power strips are overloaded. The resulting fire can cause serious injury or death from smoke inhalation and burns.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
December 18, 2025
Units:

About 11,200

Consumer Contact

Hefei Juyuan Sporting Development at 401-998-3366 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall_annquan@163.com or online at https://annquanrecall.com/ for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves ANNQUAN-branded power strips models EX-D112-05 and EX-D106-25. Power strip model EX-D112-05 has a black metal enclosure with 12 receptacles made of yellow plastic. There is one on/off switch located at the end of the housing closest to the power cord. Power strip model EX-D106-25 has a yellow metal enclosure with six receptacles made of black plastic and individual on/off switches for each receptacle. The model numbers are found on the order invoice.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the ANNQUAN power strips and contact Hefei Juyuan Sporting Development to receive a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Hefei Juyuan Sporting Development has received seven reports of the power strips blowing a fuse. No fires or injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from December 2023 through October 2025 for between $15 and $40.
Retailer:

Hefei Juyuan Sporting Development Co., Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-161

Related Recalls

Recalled INIU Power Bank – model BI-B41
INIU Recalls Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled KTEBO Writing Tablet Toys in Blue/Pink (front)
KTEBO Writing Tablet Toys Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Toys; Sold on Amazon by KTEBO

The recalled toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because the screw used to secure the battery compartment that contains a button cell battery does not remain attached as required. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death.

Recalled Powerwall 2 AC Battery System
Tesla Recalls Powerwall 2 AC Battery Power Systems Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury or Death

The lithium-ion battery cells in certain Powerwall 2 systems can cause the unit to stop functioning during normal use, which can result in overheating and in some cases smoke or flame and can cause death or serious injury due to fire and burn hazards. 

Recalled MMA008 Portable Wireless Charging Stand
Belkin Recalls Portable Power Banks and Wireless Charging Stands Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery in the power banks and charging stands can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Recalled CR2032 Lithium Coin Batteries, Item 00263
Great Lakes Wholesale International Recalls Select Battery Packs Due to Battery Ingestion; Violates Federal Statute for Child-Resistant Packaging of Button Cell and Coin Batteries

The button cell and lithium coin batteries are not in child-resistant packaging and do not bear the warning labels required under Reese’s Law. If a child swallows button cell or coin batteries, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled Scotch™ brand TL909-50 thermal laminator
3M Company Recalls Thermal Laminators Due to Overheating

The recalled thermal laminators may overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product