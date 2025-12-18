ANNQUAN Brand Power Strips Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire; Sold on Amazon by Hefei Juyuan Sporting Development

The power strips do not contain supplementary overcurrent protection, which creates a risk of fire if the power strips are overloaded. The resulting fire can cause serious injury or death from smoke inhalation and burns.
About 11,200
Hefei Juyuan Sporting Development at 401-998-3366 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall_annquan@163.com or online at https://annquanrecall.com/ for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves ANNQUAN-branded power strips models EX-D112-05 and EX-D106-25. Power strip model EX-D112-05 has a black metal enclosure with 12 receptacles made of yellow plastic. There is one on/off switch located at the end of the housing closest to the power cord. Power strip model EX-D106-25 has a yellow metal enclosure with six receptacles made of black plastic and individual on/off switches for each receptacle. The model numbers are found on the order invoice.
Consumers should immediately stop using the ANNQUAN power strips and contact Hefei Juyuan Sporting Development to receive a full refund.
Hefei Juyuan Sporting Development has received seven reports of the power strips blowing a fuse. No fires or injuries have been reported.
Hefei Juyuan Sporting Development Co., Ltd., of China
