INIU Recalls Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled power banks can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 210,000
INIU toll-free at 888-886-3606 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@iniu.shop, or online at https://iniushop.com/pages/recall-b41# or https://iniushop.com and click “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves INIU 10,000mAh portable power banks, model BI-B41. The recalled power banks have a black or blue case and the INIU logo and a paw-print LED light are on the front. The model and serial number are printed on the back of the power bank at the bottom. Only portable power banks with serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21 and 000L21 are included in this recall.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and visit INIU’s recall page at https://iniushop.com/pages/recall-b41# to verify the product serial number and register for a full refund.
INIU has received 15 reports of power banks overheating, including 11 reports of fires that resulted in three minor burn injuries and property damage totaling over $380,000.
INIU, of Seattle, Washington
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.