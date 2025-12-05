INIU Recalls Power Banks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon

Description:

This recall involves INIU 10,000mAh portable power banks, model BI-B41. The recalled power banks have a black or blue case and the INIU logo and a paw-print LED light are on the front. The model and serial number are printed on the back of the power bank at the bottom. Only portable power banks with serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21 and 000L21 are included in this recall.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, in the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.