Belkin Recalls Portable Power Banks and Wireless Charging Stands Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and charging stands and contact Belkin to receive a full refund or store credit. Consumers should submit photos showing the front and back of the product with their recall submission form. Consumers can receive a full refund for the amount on the purchase receipt, if provided. If no receipt is provided, consumers can receive the average sales price for the model. Alternatively, consumers can choose to receive a Belkin store credit worth 20 percent more than the average sales price of the model.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.