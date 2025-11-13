Belkin Recalls Portable Power Banks and Wireless Charging Stands Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery in the power banks and charging stands can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 83,500 (In addition, about 2,385 were sold in Canada)
Belkin toll-free at 800-223-5546 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at http://www.belkin.com/MMA008recall and http://www.belkin.com/BPB002recall or at https://www.belkin.com/ and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves charging stands with model number MMA008 and power banks with model numbers BPB002 and PB0003. Model number “MMA008” is printed on the bottom of the charging stand. Serial numbers (14 digits) starting with “57X” are included in this recall and are also printed on the bottom of the charging stand. Model number “BPB002” is printed on the back top of the power bank. Serial numbers (14 digits) starting with “35S” are included in this recall and are also printed on the back of the power bank. Model number “PB0003” is printed on the back of the power bank. All serial numbers are included in this recall. Both the charging stands and BPB002 power banks were sold in black. The PB0003 power banks were sold in black or white.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled power banks and charging stands and contact Belkin to receive a full refund or store credit. Consumers should submit photos showing the front and back of the product with their recall submission form. Consumers can receive a full refund for the amount on the purchase receipt, if provided. If no receipt is provided, consumers can receive the average sales price for the model. Alternatively, consumers can choose to receive a Belkin store credit worth 20 percent more than the average sales price of the model.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
The firm has received one report of a fire incident in the U.S. (and 15 reports internationally). Two minor burn injuries and property damage totaling $37,765 have been reported outside of the U.S.
