Energizer Recalls Rechargeable Lanterns Due to Overheating

The lithium-ion batteries installed in the lanterns can overheat, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 4,100
Energizer toll free at 800-383-7323 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customersupport@energizer.com or online at https://energizer.com/lightings/lanternrecall or www.energizer.com and clicking on the “Lantern Recall” tab.
This recall involves the Energizer® Large Power Indicator Lantern. The lantern is a cone-shaped portable light with an opaque lens and “Energizer” displayed on the side. The top portion of the lantern is gray with a large power button on top and a red handle. The model number of the lantern is BGAAL9 and the SKU number is 039800143341 or 039800143334. The model is located on the bottom of the light, on the removable cover that provides access to the charging cord storage area. The SKU is located on the packaging. Only lanterns with a date code of June 2024 located on the base of the unit, are part of this recall. The date code is shown using two circles, one circle has an arrow pointing to the year (“24”), and the other has an arrow pointing to the month (“6”).
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lanterns and contact Energizer for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to register for the recall by providing proof of the affected date code. Consumers will then be sent prepaid shipping materials to return their recalled lantern. Once the lantern is returned, consumers will be issued a refund.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.”
The firm reported one incident of the lithium-ion battery in a lantern overheating. No injuries have been reported.
Energizer Holdings, Inc., of Clayton, Missouri
