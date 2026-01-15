Energizer Recalls Rechargeable Lanterns Due to Overheating

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lanterns and contact Energizer for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to register for the recall by providing proof of the affected date code. Consumers will then be sent prepaid shipping materials to return their recalled lantern. Once the lantern is returned, consumers will be issued a refund.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.”