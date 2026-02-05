 Skip to main content

Kitosun Submersible LED Lights Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violates Mandatory Standard for Consumer Products with Coin Batteries

  • Recalled Kitosun Submersible LED Lights
  • Recalled Kitosun Submersible LED Lights
Name of Product:
Kitosun Submersible LED Lights
Hazard:

The recalled LED lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because they contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the LED lights do not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law. When children swallow button cell or coin batteries, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death, posing an ingestion hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
February 05, 2026
Units:

About 8,100

Consumer Contact

Kitosun by email at sales@kitosun.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Kitosun Submersible LED Lights. The LED lights include 10 color-changing LED lights, two remote controls, 20 preinstalled CR2450 lithium batteries in the lights and four preinstalled CR2032 lithium batteries in the remote controls. Each light is about 3.5 cm in diameter.  

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled LED lights and contact Kitosun by email with “Recall” in the subject line for disposal instructions. To receive a full refund, email a photo of the disposed product to sales@kitosun.com. 

Note: Button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from March 2024 through November 2025 for about $23.
Retailer:

Kitosun Original Company Limited, dba Kitosun, of China 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-246

